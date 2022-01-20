KUWTK: Scott Disick gets slammed for calling Rob Kardashian’s girlfriend a ‘hooker,’ ‘so embarrassing’

Scott Disick made multiple comments about Rob Kardashian’s ex, Paula DeAnda. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Acepixs

In a resurfaced Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip, Scott Disick made several remarks about Rob Kardashian’s sex life.

As the Kardashians continue gearing up for their new show on Hulu, many clips from their earlier seasons have come back around thanks to social media. Khloe Kardashian got bashed on Twitter earlier this month after commenting on her relationships with Black men.

In a scene from the show’s earlier seasons, Disick commented on Kardashian’s then-girlfriend, Paula DeAnda’s appearance. The Flip-It Like Disick star also added his opinions about the couple’s private moments.

Scott Disick asked to watch Rob Kardashian have sex with his girlfriend on KUWTK

During a Season 3 episode of KUWTK, Kardashian and DeAnda spent time with Disick and his other friends. While rocking a hotel bathrobe, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex appeared to be inebriated as he spoke on their romance. In the clip, Disick told DeAnda that she looked like Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian. He also added, “you got nice boots, let’s see what they’d look like over Rob’s shoulders.” Towards the end of the clip, Disick also asked a seemingly uncomfortable DeAnda if he could watch her and Kardashian be intimate.

“I came here to watch you guys have sex,” Disick said. “Are you gonna?”

The clip from KUWTK occurred around 2010. Since then, Kardashian and DeAnda broke up, and he had a baby with Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, in 2016. Although the scene happened over a decade ago, several Reddit fans found the exchange “creepy” and bashed Disick for it in January 2022.

“This is so embarrassing for Scott’s life & his soul,” one user wrote.

“Just soooo disrespectful,” said another. “It didn’t even seem like he was joking.”

Are Scott Disick and Rob Kardashian friends?

After Disick’s comments, he and Kardashian became fathers on KUWTK. Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick. Once Chyna gave birth to Dream in Nov. 2016, she and Kardashian ended their engagement. However, the Arthur George CEO got his health back on track to care for his daughter.

Although he’s no longer a part of KUWTK, Kardashian remains close to his family members, including Disick. In 2019, Sofia Richie’s ex gave an update on his almost brother-in-law’s progress. During his Entertainment Tonight interview, Disick said Kardashian started working out with her trainer at Kim’s house.