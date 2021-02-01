BIP star Kevin Wendt hints that Becca Kufrin and Blake Horstmann could get married and have kids

Is Becca Kufrin hooking up with Blake Horstmann? Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor In Paradise star Kevin Wendt is speaking out about Becca Kufrin and Blake Horstmann.

Kevin was on Instagram, answering questions based on the true or false game on the social network.

In one of the questions submitted by a fan, Kevin was asked to confirm or deny whether Becca and Blake were going to get married and have children.

It was Kevin’s reaction that hinted that something was going on between the former Bachelorette couple.

Becca Kufrin secretly dating Blake Horstmann?

In the video, Kevin slowly says that things happen for a reason.

Right before the video cuts off, he seemingly pouts his lips as if to hint that he has absolutely no knowledge of anything.

Or does he?

It has been a few weeks since Bachelor fans started to guess that something was going on with Becca and Blake.

To rewind, Becca was engaged to Garrett from The Bachelorette a year ago. During quarantine and the unrest in the country due to growing societal issues, it became clear that they were not meant to be.

Becca announced in September 2020 that she and Garrett had split up. Within two months, Garrett announced a new relationship.

But suddenly, there seemed to be a connection between Becca and the man she sent home during the finale of The Bachelorette.

Back in January, Blake started flirting with Becca after a fan asked him to share his favorite photo of Becca. He shared a photo of them hugging intimately on the beach during her season.

When she was asked about her favorite date, she said it was the one with Blake.

Becca Kufrin had an interesting year in 2020

It’s clear that Becca has had an interesting year in 2020. She started the year thinking that she was where she needed to be with her relationship and her engagement. Even though she admitted that she and Garrett hadn’t started planning their wedding yet, she didn’t see it as a sign.

After the breakup, Becca moved to Los Angeles and she confirmed that she was sad. She was open about her split because of her podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour.

Right after 2021 rolled around, Becca revealed that 2020 almost broke her. It was clear that she really struggled with her split from Garrett.

Right now, Becca and Blake have not confirmed a relationship.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.