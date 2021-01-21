Blake Horstmann responds to Reality Steve after Bachelor blogger shares old posts with Becca Kufrin

Bachelor In Paradise star Blake Horstmann isn’t really in the Bachelor spotlight anymore.

After appearing on the last season of Bachelor In Paradise, Blake has taken a step back to focus on himself.

In 2020, Blake revealed that he had started dating again after being labeled a womanizer on Bachelor In Paradise, but he wasn’t open about who it was.

Then, he was suddenly single again.

He surfaced on Twitter this week after Reality Steve shared a throwback video of Blake with Becca.

Reality Steve seemingly freaked out Blake Horstmann

The conversation, which was shared by a Bachelor fan account, revealed that Reality Steve had shared a tweet containing a photo of Blake and Becca from 2018.

Steve shared that his phone was sharing old photos from his photo album to give him a photo of the day.

He tagged both Blake and Becca in the tweet.

Blake responded that his heart stopped when he saw that Reality Steve had tagged him in a post, adding a laughing emoji.

He didn’t share much about Becca. She didn’t comment on the tweet at the time of this reporting, but it’s clear that

Blake Horstmann and Becca Kufrin were rumored to be rekindling their romance

Over the past couple of months, Blake and Becca have been linked. Bachelor fans have been vocal about them giving their romance a second chance.

The two have been flirting indirectly with one another after Becca ended her engagement to Garrett over the summer of 2020. As fans know, Garrett has already moved on as he shared a new relationship within weeks of Becca announcing the split.

Back in December, Becca was asked about the best date she had ever been on and she chose to highlight a Bachelorette date with Blake.

A few days later, Blake was asked by fans to share his favorite photo of Becca, and he shared an intimate photo of them hugging on a beach. The two never actually had a conversation online that fans could see.

The two haven’t confirmed a relationship and because of COVID-19, the two may not be able to spend a lot of time together.

Becca did share that she almost broke in 2020 because of her failed engagement. She thought she had found her person in life, but her world was rocked when the two ended their engagement.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.