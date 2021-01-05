Becca Kufrin admits she ‘almost broke’ in 2020 after heartbreaking split from Garrett Yrigoyen

The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin started 2020 with the belief that she had found her person in Garrett Yrigoyen.

The two got engaged on The Bachelorette and had been living together.

Becca did previously admit that they had not started planning their wedding, as they just loved living together and exploring everything that life had to offer.

But then 2020 arrived and it carried some challenges for the couple. When the Black Lives Matter movement resurfaced in the media, Becca learned that perhaps the two had different social views.

And that seemed to cause some friction within the relationship. By September, she announced that they had broken up.

Becca Kufrin thanks 2020 for breaking her heart

Now, Becca has shared a long Instagram post where she opened up about how 2020 had been a tough year for her. She also revealed that it was so emotional that she almost broke.

“2020. Man, you gave me a run for my money. You have challenged me in ways I never thought possible. You changed the trajectory of my life, you took several people I loved away, & you pushed me to the point where I almost broke. But I didn’t,” she started the Instagram post.

“Thank you for breaking my heart & allowing me to put the pieces back together in the most weird, but customized way,” she continued.

While Garrett was quick to move on with a new woman, she took it slow. She could be dating now, as she had teased fans about getting back into the dating game. She also revealed that 2020 taught her who is important and worth holding onto.

“You showed me what & who is important in this life. You taught me to not settle. You taught me more compassion. You taught me how to push through adversity. You taught me that there is so much more than the bubble I’ve always lived in,” Becca added.

Becca Kufrin could already be exploring a rebound in Blake Horstmann

Even though Becca joked about getting back into the dating game, she hasn’t confirmed whether she’s seeing her Bachelorette runner-up Blake Horstman.

Over the past week, the two have been flirting a bit over social media for everyone to see.

Between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, fans were asking Becca questions and one asked her to name the best date she had been on. She picked one of her one-on-one dates with Blake on The Bachelorette.

A few days later, fans asked Blake to pick his favorite photo of Becca and he shared an intimate photo of them together on a beach.

Blake is currently single and since 2020 brought unpredictability, Becca and Blake getting together wouldn’t be the most shocking headline.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.