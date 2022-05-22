Biniyam Shibre begs critics to stop spreading rumors about son Simon: ‘It could potentially hurt my son’

Biniyam is concerned that rumors could potentially “hurt” his 5-year-old son Simon. Pic credit: @biniyam_shibre/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Biniyam Shibre is fearful that the “hateful misinformation” being spread about his firstborn child could potentially “hurt” his son.

90 Day Fiance viewers know of Biniyam’s current life with his fiancée Ariela Weinberg and their son Avi.

However, not all viewers might know that Biniyam has another son from a previous relationship. Before meeting Ari, Bini was married to another American citizen named Bria, and they share a 5-year-old son named Simon.

Because Simon was born with a congenital condition, Bria moved back to the US with him, leaving Biniyam behind in Ethiopia, confused and alone. Not much is known about Bria and Simon’s whereabouts these days, and Biniyam’s ex-wife has never spoken out about the situation.

90 Day Fiance viewers might remember that Biniyam was triggered when Ariela returned to the states with Avi only temporarily, fearing they’d never return; this stems from his experience with Bria leaving with Simon.

90 Day Fiance star Biniyam Shibre begs fans and critics to stop spreading rumors about his son Simon

Now, Biniyam is speaking out about rumors being spread about Simon that have him concerned for his son’s safety.

The 31-year-old Ethiopian native took to Instagram Stories over the weekend to share his message with his 279k followers.

Pic credit: @biniyam_shibre/Instagram

Bini says rumors could ‘potentially hurt’ Simon

“It has come to my attention that there are rumors being spread concerning my first son,” Bini wrote. “Normally, I ignore false rumors. However, in this case it could potentially hurt my son in the future if he were to read them.”

Biniyam continued to explain that he would never allow another man to adopt his son by giving up his rights as a father. “I love my son too much to ever give up my rights or let someone else adopt him,” he shared.

“He has never been legally adopted by anyone. Also, in most of the US, even if you get your parental rights terminated you still have to pay child support. But that would never ever factor into my decision making.” He told his fans that he wants to be there for Simon and support him in “whatever way he needs.”

The reality TV star then shared that the rumors have been taking a toll on everyone: “Not only has this part of my life been extremely painful, but it has been difficult on the people I love. Out of respect for my son please don’t continue to spread hateful misinformation. Thank you very much,” Biniyam concluded his message.

Although little is known about the situation with Bria and Simon, Biniyam has spoken about his eldest son on a few occasions.

In 2020, Biniyam shared a photo of Simon on Instagram, telling his fans, “I want to say that I loved my ex wife and my family. I never cheated on her. I never wanted a divorce.”

Biniyam implied that Bria accused him of cheating when he continued, “The message on my phone was just a hello from an old friend. It was just a reason she needed to leave. I still dont understand what happened. Even though I have a new life I am still confused and still hurt.”

Last year, Biniyam shared another rare pic of Simon, pleading to see his son once again. He wrote, “I can’t believe how much my son has grown. I miss him every single day. I can’t wait to give him a hug and kiss. I can’t wait to hear him call me dad. Please pray for me.”

