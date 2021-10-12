90 Day Fiance The Other Way: Biniyam posts heartfelt message about his son with his ex

Biniyam’s post to his son touched on his loss and hopes for the future. Pic credit: TLC

Biniyam had to say goodbye to Ariela and their son Avi during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when they left back to America for Avi’s hernia surgery.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Biniyam has had to say goodbye to his significant other and son. His ex-wife left Biniyam under similar circumstances, only to never return to Ethiopia.

Biniyam feels a lot of trauma from that loss and has been very expressive about his fears with Ariela and Avi.

It seems that Biniyam was feeling so down about his first son that he felt the need to devote an Instagram post to him, stating his intentions to reunite one day.

Biniyam Shibre made a sad and hopeful post about his first son with his ex-wife

Biniyam’s ex-wife left him, took their son to America, and has since remarried and not let Biniyam into their son’s life.

Biniyam has heartbreaking trauma and emotions from the situation and expressed how much he misses his son in an Instagram post.

Two photos of Simon, Biniyam’s first son, were shared in his post, and a heartfelt message to Simon accompanied it.

Biniyam wrote, “I can’t believe how much my son has grown. I miss him every single day. I can’t wait to give him a hug and kiss. I can’t wait to hear him call me dad. Please pray for me.”

Biniyam got an outpouring of support from followers. The post got almost 20k likes and more than 1500 comments.

It’s clear that Biniyam has every intention to see his son again and misses being able to be a part of his life.

The Other Way trailer alluded to Ariela Weinberg staying in America without Biniyam

During the trailer for Season 3 of The Other Way, Ariela said that she wouldn’t come back to Ethiopia.

During the previews at the end of last week’s episode, viewers heard Ariela elaborate that her decision was Biniyam’s fault because of his behavior.

The Other Way viewers will have to keep watching to find out what Ariela really meant and where her and Biniyam’s relationship stands as Ariela spends time away from him in America.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.