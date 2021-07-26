90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 — Meet the new couples, returning cast, premiere date and watch the sneak peek

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is officially returning for a third season set to air later this summer! There will be some familiar faces alongside some brand new couples as well.

The first trailer for the show that highlights relationships where Americans aim to live their lives in their partner’s home countries is packed full of entertaining storylines and fresh drama viewers can expect to see during this all-new season.

The chaotic circumstances, tense family relationships, past transgressions, and next-level intensity that 90 Day Fiance viewers have become enamored with are abundant and will not disappoint fans.

There will be two new couples joining the cast and viewers will be able to catch up with four returning pairs fighting to make things work abroad.

6 new and returning couples will be joining the cast of Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiance lovers can finally get excited about 90 Day Fiance’s hit spinoff The Other Way as the cast and trailer has been revealed.

Meet the cast of two new couples and four returning pairs:

Ellie and Victor

Ellie and Victor will have a lot of adversity to overcome if they want to make their love work on the small Colombian island of Providencia. Pic credit: TLC

45-year-old Ellie from Seattle fell for 38-year-old Colombian Victor while she was traveling on a trip around South America. They have since been in a long-distance relationship for two years but Ellie has decided to leave her successful restaurant business behind and move to the small Caribbean island of Providencia in Colombia.

The couple is faced with trust issues and cheating and financial concerns that are dwarfed by the destruction left by category five hurricane Iota.

Steven and Alina

Steven and Alina will need to get to know each other better before they take the plunge into marriage. Pic credit: TLC

Steven is a 25-year-old devout Mormon from Utah who is giving up his life in America to be with his beautiful Russian fiancé he met a year ago on a language app, Alina. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pair had to get creative due to closed borders and decided to meet up and marry in Turkey instead of her native Russia.



Once they finally come together, Steven’s secrets and Alina’s suspicions of infidelity begin to threaten their future together.

Jenny and Sumit

A lot is riding on Jenny and Sumit getting married in order to secure their future in India together, but obstacles stand in their way. Pic credit: TLC

Fan favorites 63-year-old Jenny and 33-year-old Sumit have always had viewers rooting for their relationship that brought Jenny to India where she has been living for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From Sumit’s inability to marry Jenny to his parents’ hatred of her makes Jenny’s future questionable because she has to go back to the United States if he doesn’t marry her due to visa restrictions.

An interesting solution has been presented by Sumit’s mother, however, and she has offered to move in with them and train Jenny to become more of a traditional Indian daughter-in-law.

Ariela and Biniyam

With Ariela and Biniyam’s relationship already being tumultuous, more stress and tough decisions will be thrown in the mix. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela and Biniyam have returned to The Other Way eight months after their son Avi was born and they are still living together in Ethiopia. Their bliss as new parents will be interrupted by the arrival of Ari’s ex-husband of ten years, Leandro, who Biniyam thinks is trying to win her back.

To make matters worse, the couple will find out that baby Avi needs hernia surgery and Ari will decide to take him to the US for medical treatment and leave Biniyam behind in Ethiopia.

Kenny and Armando

Along with a wedding to plan, the viewer’s favorite couple needs to agree on other plans for their future. Pic credit: TLC

Now that 58-year-old Kenny has settled into life in Mexico and proposed to 32-year-old Armando, they are shifting their focus to wedding planning. Kenny fears Armando is a bridezilla since he wants to spare no expense. Besides the financial factor, they both worry if Armando’s family will support them as a gay couple and attend the wedding.

The power couple also has other parts of their future to think about as Kenny grapples with the guilt of missing his children in Florida and the topic of expanding their family and giving their daughter Hannah a sibling comes up.

Corey and Evelin

Corey and Evelin have a lot of relationship issues to overcome ahead of their wedding. Pic credit: TLC

Fiancés Corey and Evelin can finally start planning their wedding as lockdown ends in Ecuador where they live. The couple is on thin ice, however, after Corey admitted that he almost hooked up with another woman in Peru while they were on a break.

While there is more to the story with the woman in Peru, it looks like Evelin is also keeping secrets. Another huge bombshell will be dropped as Evelin’s family will urge her to reconsider marrying Corey.

The Other Way Season 3 trailer looks enticing for viewers

Miscommunication, unmet expectations, kept secrets, and difficult adjustments will be the main themes of The Other Way this season as the couples try to navigate their stressful relationships.

The trailer revealed some quirky moments tied with more serious hurdles that these couples will have to overcome in order to be successful living abroad together.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will premiere on TLC in late summer of 2021.