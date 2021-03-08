90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Tim and Melyza shock fans by getting back together again

90 Day Fiance couple Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta have surprised fans once again by rekindling their relationship and announcing their engagement. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Tim Clarkson and girlfriend Melyza Zeta started with a relationship on the rocks when they were first featured.

Early on, Tim and Melyza’s relationship was in trouble thanks to Tim’s decision to be unfaithful to Melyza after she had returned to her home country of Columbia.

However, Tim admitted cheating was a mistake and he was committed to making it up to Melyza and hoping that she could find a way to forgive him.

His first step was packing up his life and moving to Columbia in the hopes that Melyza would recognize his efforts.

Although Tim made the move, he wasn’t quite out of the woods after another bombshell secret revealed that he hadn’t quit the job he left behind in America.

This move had Melyza questioning if he was serious about building a life with her in Columbia.

By the end of the season, Tim moved back to America, leaving their relationship status in limbo. But a recent chat with Shaun Robinson found the couple in a very different situation.

Are Tim and Melyza still together?

The chat with Shaun started on an encouraging note when the couple appeared onscreen together. Shaun immediately asked the couple how they were doing and how their relationship had progressed.

The couple answered in unison that their relationship was going well.

Shaun followed up, asking if they had taken a break from their relationship because of how rough it had been.

“We kind of, like, reconnected,” Melyza explained. “We started, like, reminiscing [on] things we had done in the past. We were like, ‘I really miss you.’ He would say to me, ‘I really miss you too.’ And we would talk about the plans that we had for the future and everything. And then that’s basically how it happened.”

Tim carried on to explain that no matter how hard they tried to stay away from each other, they always ended up coming back together.

Tim and Melyza reveal that they’re engaged!

If it wasn’t a big enough surprise for fans to see that Tim and Melyza had gotten back together, it was even more shocking when it was revealed that the couple is actually now engaged.

During an exclusive clip aired during their segment on 90 Day Bares All, Tim and Melyza share footage from his return to Columbia.

After watching as Tim boarded the plane and seeing Melyza on her way to the airport to pick him up, the footage jumps ahead by 24 hours, where it’s revealed Tim proposed to Melyza while at the beach.

Both beaming, the couple excitedly announced they were engaged.

Over on Melyza’s Instagram page, she shared a few snaps from an engagement shoot that clearly displayed the couple’s elation that they’ve managed to come out the other side and are on their way to marriage.

90 Day Bares All streams on Discovery+