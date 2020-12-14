Melyza Zeta refuses to reveal relationship status with Tim Clarkson, say we’ll find out on Discovery+

The end of Melyza Zeta and Tim Clarkson’s story on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way showed Tim moving back to the US after struggling to make life work in Medellin.

Originally making the cross-continental move to prove his love after cheating on Melyza, he quickly realized finding a job was going to be harder than he thought.

Finding a job proved difficult in Colombia for Tim

Tim works in tech and was hoping to find something similar in Colombia. After visiting a local employment office, he realized it was going to be harder than he previously thought.

He had two choices – find a company to sponsor his work permit or get married.

He knew marriage was out of the question because since cheating on her, Melyza wasn’t convinced of their relationship – and her parents weren’t on his side either.

While being unemployed is stressful, to Melyza’s surprise – Tim didn’t technically leave his life in Texas completely.

Tim decided to move back to the US

Tim revealed that his job in Dallas was still waiting for him as a backup should living in Colombia not work out.

He promised to return to Medellin once he secured a job. When Melyza asked for a definitive date, he said, “If you’re looking for a concrete date, I don’t know.”

Melyza didn’t think he’d move back to the US and now it made her question everything else he promised her.

Although she has hope that he might return to South America, Tim admitted that this could be the last time he ever sees Melyza.

Are Tim and Melyza still together?

Melyza took to Instagram to answer the questions she’s received since the show wrapped up for the season.

One of her most asked questions is not surprisingly about her relationship status.

Instead of confirming or denying a relationship with Cheesestick, she said, “I don’t want to spoil it… What’s a couple of weeks until you can find out on @discoveryplus?”

Instead of airing on TLC, the season’s Tell All will be making its debut on the new streaming service, Discovery+.

While 90 Day Fiance fans aren’t too happy about a new monthly cost to their favorite shows, the network does promise steamy, exclusive content only available online.

Do you think Tim and Melyza are still together? Do you care enough to subscribe to Discovery+ to find out?

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.