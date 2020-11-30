Is Tim and Melyza’s storyline real? ‘Job in the States’ doesn’t line up with Tim Clarkson’s resume

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Tim Clarkson left his life in Texas and moved to Colombia to prove he was serious about his relationship with girlfriend Melyza Zeta.

Or did he?

His trip was short-lived when he realized his inability to speak Spanish would get in the way of finding a job to support himself.

He spent his last bit of savings to leave the US, but he, unfortunately, couldn’t focus on his pending relationship problems until he figured out what he was going to do for work.

The original plan was for Melyza to move to the US, but those plans crumbled when she found out about his infidelity.

However, Tim wasn’t too worried as he revealed he didn’t actually leave his job like he said he did.

Finding a job in Colombia was harder than he expected

While in Medellin, Tim visited an employment agency for assistance in finding work in the Spanish-speaking country. Specializing in tech, he hoped to find something similar in his new city.

To his dismay, he had two choices in getting a work permit in Colombia — get married or find a company to sponsor his visa.

Tim knew Melyza wouldn’t consider marriage, so his only option was finding a company to sponsor him.

Although the point of leaving everything was to prove his commitment, she soon found out he had his job at home waiting for him as a backup plan.

He returned to the US

After many failed attempts to find a job, he decided to buy a plane ticket home without consulting his girlfriend first.

Tim promised that he would return as soon as he secured a job in Colombia. When Melyza presses him for a firm date, he said, “If you’re looking for a concrete date, I don’t know.”

Tim broke down as he’s aware this could be the last time he ever sees Melyza.

As per his LinkedIn account, Tim has been working as a Customer Success Manager for a property management software company. Starting with the company in February 2019, he’s been in his role for almost two years.

Considering the series was filmed last year, it doesn’t seem like Tim ever left his job in Dallas. Do you think Tim will end up moving back to Medellin?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.