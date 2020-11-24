What does Tim from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way do for a living?

Tim Clarkson left his life in Texas and moved to Colombia to prove to his girlfriend Melyza Zeta that he was serious about their relationship.

The original plan was for Melyza to move to the U.S., but things quickly changed when she found out that Tim cheated on her with someone at his workplace.

With his savings quickly running out, he couldn’t fully focus on his relationship with Melyza until he found a way of making money in Colombia.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What does Tim do for a living?

On the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Tim stated that he works customer support for a tech company. He was looking to work at something similar in Medellin, but his inability to speak Spanish was proving to be a big hurdle.

When visiting an employment agency, he realized he had two options in finding a job. He could either find a company to sponsor him or get married.

Melyza felt his only option was to find a company sponsor, as she won’t consider marriage with someone she doesn’t trust.

While she thought he left his life to prove his commitment to her, Tim had to admit to Melyza that he technically didn’t leave his job in Dallas.

Although he said he was “all in,” she exploded when she found out that he still had his job waiting for him back in the states.

He cheated with someone at work

Tim not being honest about still holding a job in Dallas only further pushed Melyza away. The last time he omitted the truth, it ended up with Melyza finding out through social media that he cheated on her.

“It started with casual conversation and eventually turned into a full-blown, intimate, sexual encounter,” he explained on the show.

However, Melyza had some news of her own when she revealed to Tim that she slept with someone else during their time apart.

Using the excuse of money, Tim decided to buy a plane ticket home without consulting Melyza first. Ultimately, he decided that he needed to find a job before he could officially move back to Medellin.

When Melyza pushed him for a return date, he said, “If you’re looking for a concrete date, I don’t know.”

She then replied, “I don’t know if I should wait for you honestly.”

Do you think this 90 Day Fiance couple is still together after all the bumps in the road?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.