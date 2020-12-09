Here’s what happened to the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All and how you can watch it

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way ended abruptly and fans are wondering, where is the Tell All?

The last episode showed Brittany leaving Jordan and Ariela and Biniyam finally getting engaged. However, viewers won’t feel complete until they hear what’s happened since the cameras stopped rolling.

The Tell All won’t be on TLC

Starting January 4, 90 Day Fiance fans will have something new to subscribe to. The Tell All will exclusively appear on the new streaming service named Discovery+.

Bringing in brands like the Food Network and Animal Planet, viewers will have a variety of entertainment to choose from. According to the Discovery+ website, the site will bring more than 55,000 episodes across 2,500+ shows.

Plans will start at $4.99 a month with a premium ad-free version available at $6.99.

Exclusive 90 Day content

Not only will fans get the anticipated 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, the streaming service plans on producing their own 90 Day Fiance original exclusives.

According to Instagram account @90daythemelanatedway, fans favorites like Tania and Syngin and Elizabeth and Andrei which be featured in a spin-off titled, 90 Day Fiance Diaries. The new show will give fans an “intimate look” into the lives of the couples.

Shaun Robinson will also be hosting her show appropriately named 90 Day Fiance Bares All, where they’ll reveal all the juicy details that weren’t appropriate for TV.

In an interview with ET, Shaun revealed, “This is the space where we are showing you every single thing that we could not show you on regular TV.”

“There’s so many things — video, certain confrontations, language, body parts — that we can’t show you on regular TV, but we can show them here,” she continued.

However, fans aren’t so happy that they’ll be forced to pay to watch all their favorite shows.

90 Day Fiance fans are known for being vocal. Viewers are definitely expressing disapproval on social media for the network’s decision to put the Tell All exclusively on the streaming service.

To watch any tell alls, follows up on couples or any type of #90DayFiance closure I will need to pay for subscription to #DiscoveryPlus streaming service. No! I just changed channel from #90DayFiance on @TLC no longer watching. The end for me. — 🅲🅰🅽🅴🆇🅸🅲🅰🅽🅰 😷 (@tammy_wesa) December 7, 2020

Without fan interaction, spin-offs like HEA Strikes Back and Pillow Talk would be nonexistent.

Will you be subscribing to the new streaming service?

90 Day Fiance Bares All premieres January 4 on Discovery+.