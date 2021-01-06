90 Day Fiance update: Tim Clarkson reveals that he and Melyza Zeta are not together anymore

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way ended with Tim Clarkson returning to his home state of Texas after he failed to make life in Colombia work with his girlfriend Melyza Zeta.

While we haven’t seen this season’s Tell-All yet, Tim lets their relationship status slip on the first episode of the new spin-off 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Strikes Back!

Tim couldn’t make life work in Colombia

Although he moved to Medellin in an effort to prove his love after his infidelity, things didn’t go according to plan.

Tim works in tech and ideally was looking to find something similar in Colombia.

Tim quickly realized he had two problems – he couldn’t speak the language and he had no work permit. He could either find a company to sponsor him or the less likely option, get Melyza to marry him.

Lucky for Tim and to Melyza’s dismay, he didn’t actually leave his job in Texas. Melyza takes this as him having a back-up plan and loses even more faith in him.

Not only did Melyza not trust him, but her parents didn’t like him much either. After they found out he cheated on her, they encouraged her to end the relationship with her American boyfriend.

However, the tables turned when Melyza revealed she slept with someone else during their time apart. While they weren’t officially together, it’s clear it hit Tim where it hurt.

Tim and Melyza are no longer together

Tim starts out on 90 Day Diaries by saying, “Well since the last time you saw us, me and Melyza aren’t together and things haven’t been the greatest between us since then.”

He had a plan to return to her, but obviously, that doesn’t sound like it’s happened. The couple continues to share their emotional support cat, Pepino.

Fans can’t say they’re shocked about the break-up. When Tim left Colombia, it definitely wasn’t on the best terms.

Tim acknowledged that it could be the last time he ever saw his Colombian girlfriend.

While the relationship is officially over – Melyza and Tim do have a history of being together without a title.

It’s clear these two still have a spark as while watching Tim, Melyza comments, “Aww he’s kind of cute. I think I want to have sex with him again.”

Do you think Tim and Melyza will get back together?

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.