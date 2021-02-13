Big Ed has a new celebrity friend in Pauly Shore — Watch them shop together in Las Vegas

Big Ed has gotten close with actor and comedian Pauly Shore. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Big Ed shows off some clout as he hangs with famous actor and comedian Pauly Shore.

Ed has been galivanting around Las Vegas despite the coronavirus pandemic. This time Pauly joins him.

Big Ed announced on his Instagram that he is launching a new series with Pauly titled Big Ed & Pauly Shore Do Las Vegas.

Ed posted the latest installment of this series on his Instagram.

“Big Ed & Pauly Shore Do Las Vegas The Antique Store,” Ed captioned the video. “On this episode of Big Ed & Pauly Shore Do Las Vegas, Pauly gets a little too touchy-feely with his new best friend Big ‘no-neck’ Ed in a Las Vegas antique shop.”

He also revealed that he will release segments of this series on Fridays.

During the video Big Ed and Pauly discuss finding a gift for Ed’s girlfriend.

Pauly asks if this is the woman that he dated during 90 Day Fiance. Ed informed him that he and Rosemarie Vega parted ways a while ago.

Ed revealed that he has met a new girlfriend since appearing on 90 Day Fiance

“She does filming,” He says of his new girlfriend. “She’s in the industry. She’s into art.”

There is also one other episode on his social media named after the show’s title.

In this pilot episode, Big Ed and Pauly go through the mall to see who is more well-known between the two.

Big Ed will be on The Single Life spinoff

Odds are likely that Ed met his girlfriend on the upcoming 90 Day Fiance spinoff series The Single Life.

The new series is set to premiere on Discovery+ just after Valentine’s Day on Sunday, February 21.

Ed had to have started the show off as single in order to be considered for it. The show will likely reveal who his new love is and how he met her.

Ed is joined by 90 Day Fiance stars Brittany Banks, Molly Hopkins, Fernanda Nunez, Colt Johnson and Danielle Mullins Jbali.

Ed on 90 Day Fiance

Ed first appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4. He quickly became one of the most memorable characters on the show.

When he was first on the show, he was dating Philippines native, Rosemarie Vega. The two had a significant 31-year age gap which caused some struggle in their relationship.

Rose was insistent that she wanted kids while Ed revealed that he didn’t want to have anymore children just moments before proposing.

This plus other instances during which Ed put down her appearance caused Rose to break up with him before they were engaged.

Hopefully, Ed will be able to redeem himself on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.