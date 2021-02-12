90 Day Fiance fans call out Big Ed for planning Las Vegas meet and greet amid coronavirus pandemic

90 Day Fiance star Big Ed promoted a meet and greet event and fans weren’t having it. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Big Ed is catching some flack from fans after he promoted a meet and greet for himself in Las Vegas.

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans called Big Ed out for encouraging people to come out and crowd a venue to meet him.

Big Ed is known for his big personality, that is how he got the nickname, after all, so many fans aren’t surprised by his careless self-promotion. However, others weren’t about to let his irresponsible post slide.

Big Ed promotes Las Vegas meet and greet amid coronavirus pandemic

Taking to his Instagram, Ed shared a poster promoting a meet and greet he wanted to set up with his fans and followers. It’s set to take place over Valentine’s Day weekend.

He captioned the post, “Meet & Greet Big Ed @ Toy Shack in downtown Las Vegas..!”

From there, Ed shared the details of the meet and greet, including the address and time.

“Bring your vintage toys, trains, comics, and Pokemon down to the Las Vegas Toy Shack, for cash also a fun meet and greet event with Big Ed! Take pictures and get your mayo jars signed with the no neck legend himself,” the caption concluded.

If that wasn’t enough, the caption also stated that there would be an after-party to the meet and greet.

90 Day Fiance fans call out Big Ed for irresponsible meet and greet promotion

Fans wasted no time calling out Big Ed for promoting something like a meet and greet during a global pandemic.

“Meet and greets, and parties during a pandemic? Can’t people just stay at home and wait it out, so that we can all be able to leave sooner? This one is on all of us, and for once, we should rise up to the occasion…” one follower wrote.

Another follower wrote, “I can’t play pool in the bar but you can have a meet n greet…unf**n real.”

While there were positive comments sprinkled in the comment section, most were questioning why Ed would think this was a good idea.

“There’s a pandemic and [you’re] seriously doing a meet and greet! You are not taking this seriously and are part of the problem [sad face emoji] that is why people are dying and ending up in hospital,” they wrote.

It’s unclear if the 90 Day Fiance star will follow through with the event and it should be pointed out that the poster does also advertise that masks are mandatory.

However, many are betting that they won’t be worn.

