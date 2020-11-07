90 Day Fiance Big Ed Brown joins fans in posting an election meme that roasts his appearance.

Big Ed has proved in the past that he can take a joke, but this post takes it to the next level.

Ed took to Instagram Friday to post the comical meme.

The meme reads, “America: They said they can’t seat us until the whole party is here. Are you on your way?”

Below the text is the word “Nevada:” and the infamous picture of Ed waking up next to his ex-girlfriend Rosemarie Vega.

The picture unflattering picture shows Ed posing in bed with his leg up and his long, greasy hair flowing.

The meme refences the election. Even though Nevada only has six electoral college votes, the state has been taking significantly longer to count its votes. The meme was created out of people’s frustration and lack of patience toward Nevada.

Fans took to the comments section to express their appreciation.

Ok that’s kinda funny,” one fan admits.

“Omg cannot stop laughing,” another claims

“Big ed is a legend!” a third fan exclaims.

Big Ed on 90 Day Fiance

Big Ed became one of the most memorable figures on the show. He became someone fans loved to hate.

His tumultuous relationship with Philippines native Rosemarie Vega has been a hot topic of the show. Not only did they have a wide age gap, but they had wide differences in opinions.

Rose wanted to have more kids while Ed revealed to Rose that he wasn’t planning on having anymore. He also criticized her appearance and did not bode well with the living conditions in her native country.

Big Ed updates

Since leaving the show, Ed has owned the labels and his trademark appearance.

He goes by Big Ed and has given in to being a comedic figure. He recently launched a merchandise line called “Big Ed Wear” with leggings, T-shirts and socks patterned with his signature bleach stain look.

The motto of his line is “love yourself + laugh at yourself.”

He most recently has started selling “Bobble Eds,” which are bobble head figurines of himself and his mom.

He also creates comedic videos for the site Cameo as well as his social media pages.

He even makes jokes about his relationship with rose and their breakup. He recently posted a picture of himself posing with his “bride to be” who “wants 10 kids.” Many didn’t appreciate the joke at Rose’s expense.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.