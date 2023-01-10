Big Ed Brown in high school photos looks totally different

Big Ed Brown reminisced about some old photos. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Big Ed Brown recently treated fans to throwback pictures of himself in high school, where he looked totally different.

The 57-year-old TLC personality used his Instagram Story to reshare a TikTok from a reality TV fan page that showed a clip of him from 90 Day Bares All remarking about his throwback high school photos.

The original TikTok share described, “In case anyone wonders how Big Ed looked like about 40 years ago.”

Above that, on his own IG Story, Ed wrote, “Lol eat your hearts out..!”

The video showed Ed looking at a photo of himself he recounted as being from his high school prom, saying he looked like “Erik Estrada.” In the throwback, Ed had a thick full head of fluffy hair and a mustache and was wearing a black and white suit that obscured his neck.

The next photo Ed said he was “muy guapo” in was his “senior picture in high school.” Ed had the same-looking hair and mustache from his prom photo but was posing in front of greenery and wearing a button-up shirt with several buttons undone to reveal part of his chest.

Big Ed Brown is a 90 Day Fiance franchise alum

90 Day Fiance viewers were first introduced to Ed when he was on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, which was filmed in 2019.

After his relationship with Filipina Rosemarie Vega epically didn’t work out, Ed appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

He started a relationship with his now-fiancee, Liz Woods, but the pair had broken up by the time of the Tell All.

Ed was then on Season 2 of The Single Life, where he dated around before getting back together with Liz and asking her to marry him only a few days after their reconnection.

Since then, Ed and Liz have broken up around ten times, the most recent time being on the Season 7 of Happily Ever After? Tell All. Ed and Liz’s rocky journey to the altar was the focus of their time on HEA.

Big Ed has been living in San Diego for a long time

Although Big Ed is a native Oklahoman, he has lived in San Diego, California, for over twenty years.

On Season 7 of Happily Ever After? Ed and Liz looked at houses to buy together, and Liz said she wanted to move out of San Diego to get a fresh start. It was at that time that Ed talked about his attachment to the city but said he was willing to move for Liz.

Other 90 Day stars that call San Diego home include Kimberly Menzies and Anfisa Nava. France native Amira Lollysa also expressed interest in living in San Diego. Jenny Slatten is also originally from San Diego.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.