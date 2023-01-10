Big Ed Brown has Klippel-Feil syndrome affecting his neck — Here’s what it is

Big Ed Brown has a rare condition affecting the neck. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance franchise alum Big Ed Brown has a big personality and is an enigma on the show. One of the things that viewers notice about Ed, outside of his disposition, is his appearance, as he is short in stature and does not seem to have a normal neck.

This is because Ed has a condition known as Klippel-Feil syndrome (KFS), which is a “rare skeletal disorder primarily characterized by abnormal union or fusion of two or more bones of the spinal column (vertebrae) within the neck.”

It can give the appearance of an abnormally short neck and restrict the movement of the head and neck.

90 Day viewers might have noticed that Ed does not appear to be able to turn his neck and often has to shift his whole body when looking at something or someone.

Those afflicted are born with KFS, and there is no cure.

While Ed does have KFS, he has not let it define him and does not appear to see it as a disability.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods have thrown shade at each other’s appearances

During Season 7 of Happily Ever After? of which Big Ed and his fiancee Liz Woods are cast members, viewers heard them both throw some serious shade at each other.

After Ed and Liz’s disastrous photoshoot, Liz sat down with her friend, the model in the shoot, and told her that Ed often talks badly about her weight.

Liz said the only time Ed doesn’t bother her about her whereabouts is when she is at the gym and that he shows old pictures of herself to her and asks when she will be that size again. At that time, Liz said that Ed had no leg to stand on with weight.

Liz also challenged Ed’s size in the bedroom during their nasty breakup fight after their engagement party. Ed didn’t deny talking badly about Liz’s weight at that time either. Liz also shaded Ed during the Tell All and said that he couldn’t carry his own luggage in the airport.

Big Ed and Liz broke up at the Happily Ever After? Tell All

Big Ed and Liz went into the HEA Tell All allegedly at the best point they’d ever been in in their relationship after living separately and seeing each other every other day.

However, things deteriorated quickly when Ed got caught in a lie about communicating with his ex, and he then asked Liz for her engagement ring back and chastised her for not defending him.

When they tried to have a conversation at the hotel Tell All afterparty where Ed wanted to apologize, things went from bad to worse once again as Ed accused Liz of “performing.”

Despite all the drama and negativity surrounding their union, Ed and Liz are still engaged and promote their relationship on Instagram.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.