This 90 Day Fiance star moved to San Diego — Check other 90 Day alum who call it home

Anfisa Nava’s latest Instagram post detailed her new move to San Diego. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava shared the details of the next chapter in her life when she made an Instagram post revealing that she is moving to San Diego.

Anfisa got a divorce from her ex-husband Jorge in 2020 but stayed around the Los Angeles area to keep the momentum moving with her fitness modeling career.

It looks as though Anfisa is ready to give up LA life in search of something different in San Diego.

Anfisa Nava shared the details of her move down to San Diego

Anfisa shared a picture of herself looking out at the ocean to accompany her caption explaining her new move to San Diego.

She said, “I moved to San Diego! I came to the US in 2016 and spent 5 years in Irvine…. went through a lot of good, bad and ugly… and finally this year decided that it’s time for a change. “

She continued, “First after visiting my friend @yourfrenchbff this July I was thinking of moving to Dallas… but I changed my mind mainly because of uncertainty about whether classes at my university would be online or back on campus. Also long distance move seemed pretty scary and as much as I enjoyed visiting Dallas I don’t think I’m ready for such a drastic change.”

Anfisa went on, “My other option was San Diego. After spending 3 amazing weekends there and finding a perfect apartment I made a move last week My new apartment will only be ready this Friday so I’ve been hanging out at an airbnb but I’m eagerly awaiting to finally get all my stuff moved in and sharing more of this next chapter in my life with all of you…”

It looks like things came together well for Anfisa in America, and now she wants to start sharing more of her journey with her followers.

Other 90 Day Fiance cast members love San Diego as well

Big Ed is a San Diego transplant. Originally from Wisconsin, Big Ed moved out west and has not looked back. Big Ed’s mother also lives with him in San Diego, and at least one of his brothers appears to live near the area.

Big Ed’s controversial fiancee Liz Woods also lives in San Diego and worked at a popular restaurant down there when she met Ed.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance’s French cast member Amira Lollysa expressed her desire to move to the US and live in either San Diego or Las Vegas. Both places are a far cry from where her ex-fiance Andrew Kenton resided in Roseville, California.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.