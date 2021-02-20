Big Ed and David Toborowsky hang out in Scottsdale, and the comments on the bromance are hilarious

Both Big Ed and David Toborowsky, from the 90 Day franchise, posted photos together on Instagram from hanging out in Scottsdale. Other cast members of the show quickly hopped on the comments section to drop their thoughts on the bromance.
Kenny Niedermeier from The Other Way commented “Power Couple” which got over one hundred likes and a thank you back from David. Another star from The Other Way, Corey Rathgeber, responded with three fire emojis.
David accompanied his picture with a comment that jokingly roasted Big Ed, saying, “We had such a great time. Big Ed is so down to earth. I guess it helps when you are close to it.”
Ed captioned his picture, “David is one killer view.”
David wrote in the comments “Love ya brother (heart emoji) wish I had that much hair.”
When a commenter asked David what the occasion was for the pair meeting up, he replied “chat and advise.”
There were some negative comments too
As with any public post on a worldwide platform, there were some negative comments thrown in.
@fappywetsock, a vocal and pervasive 90 Day troller, threw shade at David by aiming his comment at Big Ed.
@fappywetsock said, “He’s enjoyable because you’re a middle-aged man. It would be another story if you were an attractive young girl.”
Some of the other negative comments were “who cares please go away” and “the ugliest hogs on the show.”
Where was Annie?
Annie was in on the fun with the boys, taking pictures and making TikTok’s with Big Ed which they both posted on IG. It looks like they were hanging out at a restaurant and a golf range.
The picture Annie posted with Big Ed on her IG account was jokingly captioned, “We found this homeless guy walking around Old Town, Scottsdale!”
Both David and Big Ed got a lot of negative attention for their interest in having a young bride. While a lot of fans have warmed up to David because his relationship with Annie has proven to last, fans aren’t as receptive to Ed who fans find to be offensive after his relationship with Rose didn’t work out.
David and Annie are currently on Discovery+ in Pillow Talk and What Now? They are also set to have their own spinoff cooking show on the network. Big Ed was on 90 Day: The Single Life, and 90 Day Bares All.
90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.
