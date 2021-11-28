Big Brother winner Andy Herren reveals he was held at gunpoint

Andy Herren, seen here on the Big Brother 15 season finale. Pic credit: CBS

Andy Herren from Big Brother 15 just shared that he was held at gunpoint in the early morning hours of November 28.

The good news is that Andy is safe, but it sounds like he had some very tense moments dealing with a stranger.

“I was held at gunpoint at Pine Grove and Addison last night around 1:30 am. The man stepped out in front of me, gun raised, and told me to give him my phone,” Andy wrote on a post made to Twitter.

“I have no idea what came over me but I screamed, “NO!” and bolted and he didn’t follow. Please stay safe, friends!!” Andy finished off his post.

Andy Herren shares an update about his ordeal

After posting the story about what happened to him late Saturday night, Andy Herren returned to Twitter to leave his followers another message about the ordeal.

“I should stress that I cannot control how I reacted in the moment but I don’t think I reacted appropriately! If someone with a gun asks you to give them your phone, give them your phone!!!!” Andy wrote to his followers.

Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren was the victim of an attempted robbery. Pic credit: @AndyHerren/Twitter

Messages of support for Big Brother’s Andy Herren

A lot of people have already left Andy messages of support on his two Twitter posts. That includes Big Brother 20 cast member Angela Rockstar and Big Brother legend Danielle Hendricks Reyes.

“I’m sitting here dying because I can picture it. I’m glad you’re ok. I think that is what you call liquid courage,” Danielle wrote with a lot of crying/smiling emojis.

Danielle from Big Brother 3 commented on Andy’s post. Pic credit: @DaniHenReyes/Twitter

“Glad you are ok…most stickup boys don’t actually want to kill they just want your goods…I know this cause…Baltimore,” Angela wrote on Andy’s post.

Rockstar from BB20 messaged Andy. Pic credit: @Mrs_ARockstar/Twitter

Andy Herren won the Big Brother 15 season

It was on the Summer 2013 season of the show that Andy Herren won the $500,000. The Big Brother 15 cast also included runner-up GinaMarie Zimmerman, Elissa Slater, and Amanda Zuckerman.

Following his time on the show, Andy has been extremely active on social media. Not too long ago, he named the four best Big Brother players of all time and shared his thoughts on the history of the game.

Recently, Andy also shared an amusing fear that he had while playing on his season of Big Brother. When it comes to his social media presence, Andy has always been gold when it comes to entertaining topics of conversation.

