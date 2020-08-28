Big Brother: Why did Dani and Enzo vote to evict Kaysar?

On Big Brother All-Stars, Dani Donato and Enzo Palumbo voted to evict Kaysar Ridha at the latest Eviction Ceremony. Their votes surprised host Julie Chen Moonves and a lot of CBS viewers.

No, this was not actually a shift in how the house had felt for the previous week, but a concerted effort to throw some hinky votes into the mix. By the way, let’s give some credit to Evel Dick Donato for the term of “hinky” used on the show.

Episode 10 saw Janelle evicted on a 9-2 vote, with all of the BB22 house on the same page about sending her out the front door. Dani was one of the biggest proponents to get Janelle out (right alongside Nicole Franzel), which is why her vote ended up surprising so many people.

Why did Dani and Enzo vote to evict Kaysar on Big Brother All-Stars?

Get ready for the blame game. Enzo really wants people to blame Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers for the rogue votes. He wants people to think that they weren’t really with the house on the last vote.

Rather than have a united house voted to evict Janelle on an 11-0 vote, Enzo really wants some chaos to be floating around the house.

Enzo’s plan is similar to one that Dani has been undertaking – where she passes seeds of information to nearly everyone in the BB22 house. Unfortunately for Dani, her alliance figured out her plan already.

How will Bayleigh and Da’Vonne react to hinky votes?

The reactions that Bayleigh and Da’Vonne have when rumors start floating around could make or break their games. They will need to roll with the inevitable punches that are coming.

At some point in the next few days, they are going to get blamed for the rogue votes, as it is highly unlikely that Dani and Enzo are going to openly admit what they did.

Dani has a plan with Nicole to get women out at each of the next two eviction ceremonies. She really wants Bayleigh and Da’Vonne to blow up so that everyone has an excuse to vote them out.

From that standpoint, the chatter on the Big Brother live feeds is going to get very interesting over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Stay tuned folks, as things are going to get really spicy as those rogue votes try to go around and get people to guess at who they think voted against Kaysar.

