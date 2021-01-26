Big Brother: Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans did not break up, Andy Herren defends them against rumors

Tyler Crispen returned to play on Big Brother All-Stars this past summer. Pic credit: CBS

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans, who met as members of the Big Brother 20 cast, have been a couple ever since summer 2018.

When Tyler returned to play on the Big Brother 22 season, he frequently talked about his love for Angela and how much he missed her.

Back at home, Angela was also expressing her love for Tyler, which included defending his actions in the game in a number of social media posts and YouTube videos.

After BB22 came to an end, Tyler went back to Angela and the couple was back to sharing a lot of photos together on social media. That included this YouTube video he did with Angela.

But now, there are some social media users and a few websites claiming that the couple is going through something. And one former Big Brother winner is not having it.

Andy Herren defends Tyler Crispen

Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren just responded to some claims that Brent Wolgamott has been making for a while now. Brent often works with RHAP, which is known as Rob Has A Podcast. It’s a reality show podcast that is run by Rob Cesternino and it is pretty popular.

Brent claims that he has some “tea” about someone from Big Brother with a “vegan cookbook” and has alluded to them cheating on their partner.

Angela Rummans has a vegan cookbook, which is why people are convinced that this is who Brent has been talking about. Brent has also had a lot of unkind things to say about Tyler over the past three years, so it is almost expected at this point.

Below is a new Twitter post that Brent made, followed by a response from Andy Herren, who, like many Big Brother fans, is tired of the posts Brent has been making.

Brent you know I love you so I want to be honest with you: This is not it. I've never met Tyler but getting fans to revel in his pain when he seems like he's a pretty decent person just seems cruel to me. If I'm wrong and he deserves this, then okay, but I don't think he does. — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) January 26, 2021

Tyler and Angela still interacting on social media

While there have already been several claims online that Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans already broke up, their social media feeds seem to contradict that.

On Tyler’s most recent Instagram post, Angela commented about him bringing back lifeguard fashion. And over on Angela’s most recent Instagram post, Tyler talked glowingly about her cooking. It doesn’t come off as a couple struggling at all.

And not only that, but Angela just posted a quick video online, with Tyler in the background, saying, “we’re still together” and “we have not split up.” She also apologized, jokingly, for not posting on social media yesterday to confirm that they are still a couple.

Pic credit: @Angelarummans/Instagram

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.