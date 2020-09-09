Big Brother news: Angela Rummans defends boyfriend Tyler Crispen

Big Brother 20 cast member Angela Rummans posted on social media in defense of boyfriend Tyler Crispen.

Angela probably saw all of the posts on social media regarding what was going on in the house with Tyler, and she decided that she should comment on them. She probably watches the CBS live feeds as well.

In an extensive post that Angela made on Twitter, she touched on Tyler’s character, what has been going on with the BB22 cast, and how well she knows him.

For some backstory to why she made the statement, we are going to cover a number of Big Brother spoilers, so be prepared to learn about what has been taking place inside of the house over the past few days.

Tyler was at a point where he wanted to quit the game. His game had been blown up by David Alexander, he got caught in several lies, he regretted targeting Janelle Pierzina, and it seemed like he really just wanted to go home to see Angela.

Tyler and Ian Terry had reportedly been close to self-evicting from the house after the stress got to them.

Tyler then told Bayleigh Dayton that he was going to ask Christmas Abbott to put him on the block as a replacement for Bayleigh at the Veto Meeting. But she didn’t. And neither Christmas nor Tyler warned Bayleigh about that before the Veto Meeting.

Immediately following the meeting, Kevin Campbell came out to talk to Bayleigh, who was still sitting in the nominations chair in the living room. She told him the story, and he convinced them (Bayleigh and Da’Vonne Rogers) that Tyler had played them, saying that nobody would sacrifice his game like that and that Tyler was only doing it for TV.

A few hours after the Veto Meeting, a huge fight broke out between Christmas, Bayleigh, and Da’Vonne Rogers in the house.

Angela defends Tyler on social media

Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen met during Big Brother 20. Their showmance became quite strong, even though they tried to hide it from the other houseguests for a long time.

The relationship between Tyler and Angela has only gotten stronger outside of the house, and they currently live together. They also run a business together, but Tyler wanted another shot at becoming a Big Brother winner.

Taking to Twitter, Angela posted an in-depth statement about Tyler that starts, “To say I know Tyler’s character is an understatement. I know the man, I know the intent behind his words and I know Tyler has a heart of gold. I know who he is, and I know who he is NOT.”

The rest of the post is shared below:

Could Tyler Crispen become the Big Brother 22 winner?

Tyler is still in a great spot to make it deep into the summer 2020 season of the show. He has a final two alliance with Christmas, and he has good relationships with many people still in the game.

One problem for Tyler, though, is that other people are already talking about targeting him in the game. Several weeks ago, Cody Calafiore and Daniele Donato started talking about when to get Tyler out of the house.

And just two days ago, Dani and Nicole Franzel were talking about it again, all while Tyler was up in the HOH Room trying to decide if he actually still wanted to keep playing the game.

If Tyler stays in the game, he may get targeted, but he is also very good at winning competitions. That could prolong his life in the game and could make it very interesting for the fans at home to watch.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.