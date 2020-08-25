Big Brother All-Stars: Cody Calafiore and Daniele Donato plan to cut alliance member

On the Big Brother All-Stars live feeds, Cody Calafiore and Daniele Donato discussed the idea of cutting one of their alliance members and when they should do it.

The chat between Cody and Dani took place Monday evening in the Big Brother house. The duo was discussing what to do after they get Janelle Pierzina out of the house and eventually Tyler’s name came up.

The plan to evict Janelle has been in place for a while and the next person on that pecking order is going to be Kaysar Ridha. He is in a tough spot and could be working on his own when Week 4 rolls around.

Cody and Daniele fear Tyler

Fans wondering why Cody and Daniele would ever consider going after one of their main alliance members need to look no further than the possibility that Tyler is a huge threat to win the game.

They are on the same page that it would be hard to beat Tyler at the end of the game and that he has an easy time bonding with other people from the cast.

Cody and Daniele are from the old school way of thinking, though, as jury bitterness has become a big component of recent seasons. Some fans feel that is why Tyler lost to Kaycee Clark on Big Brother 20.

When will Cody and Daniele target Tyler?

The duo did not come to a conclusion on when they will/can target Tyler this summer. It is not an urgent order of business in the house, as they feel that there are a number of other targets to deal with before him.

Sometimes that is not the way to go, though, because if you wait too long to go after a primary target, it then might be too late to take them by surprise. If they actually went after Tyler in Week 4, it would be a huge blindside.

The eviction votes are already set for Thursday night, which is why BB22 cast members have started looking toward the future.

Elsewhere, Nicole Franzel and Christmas Abbott have also started discussing who they want out next. But Tyler didn’t come up in their discussions.

No matter how it plays out, Dani and Cody would have to be extremely careful to not let Tyler get wind of any plans during a time where he could pull together another alliance.

There is also the possibility that Dani or Cody could be targeted first in the coming weeks and that Tyler may never have to worry about the duo.

Stay tuned, because the dynamics of the house will shift at some point soon.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.