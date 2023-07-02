Big Brother, The Challenge nominated for Reality TV Awards

Nominations for the 10th annual American Reality Television Awards have been revealed.

Among the shows up for the top honors are some long-running reality competition shows on CBS and Paramount+.

Fans can now vote on their favorite shows, casts, hosts, and podcasts.

Many genres of reality television are covered, including game shows, guilty pleasures, food series, and home series.

There is even a category for best kids reality series, with two nominees being American Ninja Warrior Junior and Kids Baking Championship.

Voting is open through most of July, so submit those votes early and often if you really enjoy The Mole, Floor Is Lava, or The Kardashians.

Nominees for Best Competition Show

Big Brother 24 and The Challenge: All Stars 3 have been nominated for Best Competition Show. The two reality competitions had very entertaining seasons, even if some fans may disagree with the overall outcomes.

The programs are available for streaming on Paramount+, so fans who may have missed tuning in can still catch up.

Below is the full list of nominees for Best Competition Show this year.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Big Brother (CBS)

The Challenge: All Stars (PARAMOUNT+)

The Chase (ABC)

Floor Is Lava (NETFLIX)

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (PRIME VIDEO)

The Masked Singer (FOX)

Next Level Chef (FOX)

Rock the Block (HGTV)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (PARAMOUNT+)

Public Vote is NOW OPEN!

Visit https://t.co/BDhCf4Gksv to see the nominees and vote or text ARTAS TO 40691! pic.twitter.com/s9mcuHN1xu — American Reality Television Awards (@RealityAwardsTV) June 22, 2023

More nominations for Big Brother and The Challenge: All Stars

Big Brother was also nominated for Best New Cast, with all the BB24 houseguests being new to the show.

Other nominees in that category are 90 Day Fiance (TLC), Below Deck (Bravo), College Hill: Celebrity Edition (BET+), Floor Is Lava (Netflix), Hell’s Kitchen (FOX), Love On The Spectrum (Netflix), and The Mole (Netflix).

As for The Challenge: All Stars, the show was nominated for Best Reality TV Moment and Best Creative Challenge. That makes three nominations for the hit show.

The other nominees for Best Creative Challenge are American Ninja Warrior (NBC), The Final Straw (ABC), Floor Is Lava (Netflix), Love Island (Peacock), The Mole (Netflix), and The Surreal Life (VH1).

And some of the other nominees for Best Reality TV Moment come from The Bachelorette (ABC), Ghost Adventures (Travel Channel), and Pig Roaylty (Discovery+).

There are also some nominations for The Amazing Race on CBS. The show was nominated for Best Editing and Best Production Crew.

Unfortunately, Julie Chen Moonves (Big Brother), TJ Lavin (The Challenge), Jeff Probst (Survivor), and Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race) did not get nominated for Best Host.

New seasons of Big Brother and The Challenge: All Stars

A new season of Big Brother arrives this August.

A fresh Big Brother 25 TV spot was released to get fans excited. It worked.

It appears that The Challenge: All Stars 4 will debut in the fall.

New seasons of Survivor, The Amazing Race, and The Challenge USA are also on the horizon.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS, and The Challenge: All Stars is streaming on Paramount+.