Big Brother spoilers: Who gets evicted from BB23 cast this week?

Whitney Williams and Hannah Chaddha are on the block for the Week 4 Eviction Ceremony on Big Brother 2021. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers about the upcoming eviction vote have been spelled out on the live feeds this week. It’s the end of the line for a fourth member of the BB23 cast, but at least they will get to have that extended exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves.

Christian Birkenberger is the Head of Household this week and he had some immediate ideas about who he wanted to go home this week. But he needed to check with Alyssa Lopez first, and the other half of the showmance told him what he would be doing this week.

Whitney Williams and Hannah Chaddha got nominated, with Britini D’Angelo extremely pleased that she didn’t end up on the block this week. As seen on the Sunday night episode of Big Brother 23, Britini had a lot of air punches to celebrate.

Whitney and Hannah had a chance to get themselves off the block during the Week 4 Veto Competition, but Christian won yet another challenge. Keeping the Power of Veto in his hands meant that Alyssa had complete control. Oops. It meant that Christian* had complete control. *Wink*

Who is going home this week on Big Brother 23?

Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo, Claire Rehfuss, Derek Frazier, Derek Xio, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell, and Xavier Prather are voting to evict Whitney Williams this week. Sarah Beth Steagall has wanted Hannah out all week, which might be a reason for her to vote against Hannah, but she will likely go with the group and vote out Whienty.

It should be a unanimous vote to evict Whitney unless there are some hinky votes tossed into the mix in order to try to frame someone else. Tiffany has her eyes on a new BB23 target for Week 5, so we should not be surprised by anything she does in regard to this upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

A Week 5 power struggle on Big Brother 23

Next week is going to be very interesting in the Big Brother house and a lot will be dictated by who wins the Head of Household Competition on August 5. The person in charge will automatically have a spot on the BB23 jury and they will have the power to determine who won’t be making it that far this season.

As a reminder, Claire Rehfuss has already made it to the BB23 jury after winning the Wildcard Competition this week. She is allowed to compete for Head of Household, but it might be in her best interest to not win on a week where she already has safety. Waiting to play for that power in Week 6 is likely her plan.

The Cookout has some definite plans of going after Christian and Alyssa very soon, while the showmance of Christian and Alyssa would love to live in the HOH Room for another week. Most people in the house know how important it is to win the Week 5 HOH Competition, so that could lead to a very competitive challenge on the night of August 5.

As next week plays out, the Big Brother spoilers are going to be flowing through the live feeds. Stay tuned, because the season may be ready to take a turn into some very intriguing and exciting territory.

claire starting to catch on about the cookout #bb23 pic.twitter.com/zug9h9u93a — karolina ♡bb23 (@iIybigbro) August 4, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.