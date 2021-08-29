Big Brother spoilers: Live feed updates from BB23 cast in Week 8

Xavier Prather could be on a path to become the Big Brother 23 winner. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers have been almost non-stop for the past few days, with the live feeds providing a lot of information on what the BB23 cast has been up to during Week 8.

And with everything that has happened over the past 48 hours, we may already know who is getting sent packing at the next Eviction Ceremony.

During Episode 22 of Big Brother 23, Sarah Beth Steagall was still sitting on top of the world. Her week as the Head of Household was coming to an end and she was about to get her target, Derek Xiao, voted out of the game.

That’s exactly what happened, as well, with Derek X getting evicted on a 5-2 vote and having his one-on-one with host Julie Chen Moonves. Since then, Derek X’s extended interview with Julie has also been released.

By the end of that night, though, Tiffany Mitchell had won the new HOH Competition and when Sarah Beth saw how excited Kyland Young was when he embraced Tiffany after her win, SB knew something was off.

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds

Tiffany got to work right away with her one-on-one meetings and she had plans for her Nomination Ceremony ready within a few hours. Tears were already being shed on the Big Brother live feeds and early on Friday, Tiffany officially nominated Kyland and Sarah Beth for eviction.

Tiffany’s plan with the nominees was to send Sarah Beth to the BB23 jury and for Kyland to be a pawn. Having him on the block was merely to keep everything under control. And then there was Xavier Prather, who was punished for winning last week’s Power of Veto by becoming the third nominee this week.

Here comes the Coin of Destiny for the BB23 cast

Later on Friday, the High Roller’s Room opened back up and more BB Bucks were given to the BB23 cast members. Several houseguests had a chance to play in a new game with the reward being the Coin of Destiny. The winner could flip that coin and if they succeeded, take over the HOH from Tiffany.

Claire Rehfuss used the Coin of Destiny and became the new Head of Household. But she was also a secret HOH, so she had the power to really shake things up. She decided to keep the nominees the same, though, because she was intent on working with Tiffany and Hannah Chaddha. In Claire’s mind, she was in the perfect situation.

A Veto Competition with everything on the line for Sarah Beth

Sarah Beth Steagall, Kyland Young, Xavier Prather, Hannah Chaddha, Claire Rehfuss, and Alyssa Lopez played in the Week 8 Veto Competition. Hannah won the Power of Veto, completing a week of victories from women on the BB23 cast.

Hannah now has the chance to use the Power of Veto at the Veto Ceremony on Monday, where she is expected to do just that. The Cookout now has complete control of the game, again, and Hannah can save Xavier from the block. Due to Xavier being the third nominee, he would not be replaced on the block.

This looks like the end of the road for Sarah Beth Steagall and she is expected to join Derek Xiao and Britini D’Angelo on the BB23 jury this Thursday night.

What might have been the biggest moment among the Big Brother spoilers from the weekend was when The Cookout made their alliance TV official. That will definitely become a segment during an upcoming episode of the show.

Due to winning the POV, Hannah also got to watch a new movie in the house and was allowed to invite a few houseguests to enjoy some fresh popcorn and watch it with her. That will likely be featured on a new episode of Big Brother 23, as well.

