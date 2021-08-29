Big Brother POV spoilers: Who won the huge Veto Competition today?

Azah Awasum is one of the Big Brother 23 cast members in The Cookout. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother POV spoilers were just revealed on the live feeds after that cameras had been dormant for a long portion of Saturday. Everything was turned back on after the Week 8 Veto Competition had taken place.

This was an important week for the Power of Veto, but especially so for one of the nominees. In order to survive another week in the house, Sarah Beth Steagall absolutely needed to win the Veto Competition. But could she do it with the elevated pressure?

Tiffany Mitchell became the new Head of Household after The Cookout succeeded at getting Derek Xiao out of the house. Sarah Beth is no longer convinced that it was her idea to pull off that move, though, especially after she was nominated for eviction.

After Tiffany made her nominees, the Coin of Destiny was played and her HOH was overthrown. And there was also the wrinkle about having a third nominee on the block this week.

As one of the punishments that Xavier Prather received for winning the last Power of Veto, he had to become the third nominee for eviction in Week 8. It put him at risk of getting sent to the BB23 jury house if things didn’t go right for The Cookout.

Big Brother POV spoilers: Who won the Veto Competition?

Sarah Beth Steagall, Kyland Young, Xavier Prather, Claire Rehfuss, Hannah Chaddha, and Alyssa Lopez played for the Week 8 Power of Veto. Azah Awasum served as the host, with Tiffany Mitchell and Derek Frazier watching on.

Hannah Chaddha won the Week 8 Power of Veto. These Big Brother spoilers indicate that she now has the power to do what she wants with that Veto Necklace.

Since Xavier is the third nominee, if he comes off the block, he will not get replaced. If we had to guess, it seems like she will save Xavier from the block and that it will leave Sarah Beth and Kyland as the nominees for the next Eviction Ceremony.

On the Big Brother live feeds, The Cookout alliance made their pact official. It was the first time that all six of them got together to do the patented alliance celebration that Big Brother has become known for over the years. The alliance has succeeded at getting all six members to the final nine and fans are watching closely to see if the eventual Big Brother 23 winner will emerge from the group.

Outside of the house, it was reported that Big Brother producers are worried about wall yellers this summer. There had been rumors that people were planning to try to tip off the rest of the BB23 cast to The Cookout, resulting in an increase of security around the house again.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.