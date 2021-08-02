Big Brother spoilers: Final nominees set for eviction after Veto Ceremony

Christian was the Week 4 Head of Household on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers have been revealed on the live feeds today, letting fans know who is going to be on the block at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony. It also looks like we know who is going to get sent home on Big Brother this week and who will survive to fight another day in the BB23 house.

Christian Birkenberger is the Head of Household this week. After a lot of discussions with his own team and his primary alliances, Christian put Whitney Williams and Hannah Chaddha on the block. There was a lot of debate about who the primary target would be, with Sarah Beth Steagall pushing hard to get Hannah evicted.

Over the weekend, the houseguests played in the Week 4 Veto Competition, which set the stage for what would take place at the Veto Ceremony that was held on Monday, August 2.

Christian won the Power of Veto this week, keeping the power in his hands and giving him the option to save someone and backdoor someone else on the BB23 cast.

Did Christian use the Power of Veto this week?

Christian did not use the Power of Veto. He decided to keep his nominations the same and limit the “amount of blood” that he got on his hands during Week 4. There was some chatter about Britini D’Angelo going up on the block, but she is safe for the week.

America is also safe from having to watch another Britini rap at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony. At least for this week.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Update: Azah is still waiting for her olive to move #bb23 pic.twitter.com/njpmRjSvmg — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) August 2, 2021

Who is going home this week on Big Brother 23?

During the August 5 episode of Big Brother 23, either Whitney Williams or Hannah Chaddha is going home. It currently looks like Whitney is on her way to meet with Julie Chen Moonves next, but she is going to work really hard to try to get people on her side before the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

The bad news for Whitney is that Hannah is in several well-hidden alliances that are going to likely stay loyal to her. It would take a lot for Hannah to get sent out that front door, even if is something that Sarah Beth Steagall and Alyssa Lopez were pushing hard to accomplish earlier in the week.

Make sure to tune in for the August 4 episode to see everything that led up to the POV and then the August 5 episode to find out who goes home and who becomes the new HOH.

Day 26, still 8 women in the house #bb23 pic.twitter.com/7cvHfjY7kd — Feeds Fairy #bb23 (@BBFeedsFairy) August 2, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.