Big Brother recap time has arrived again. This time, we are covering Season 22, Episode 14, which aired Sunday night on CBS.

There was an extended segment to start the new episode, covering the eviction of Kaysar Ridha and then the Head of Household Competition where Christmas Abbott took over the house.

At the end of that last episode, host Julie Chen Moonves hinted that the BB Basement was about to open and it was time to show the television audience what took place.

But first, it was time to see the fallout from Christmas winning after Daniele Donato and Cody Calafiore targeted Da’Vonne Rogers and Bayleigh Dayton in the HOH elimination rounds.

Drama on Big Brother All-Stars

Christmas was ecstatic about winning the HOH and Nicole Franzel was shown thanking her for winning because she felt she was going home after Kaysar blew up her game.

Cody apologized to Da’Vonne for targeting her, Da’Vonne unsuccessfully tried to talk with Christmas about safety, and Enzo Palumbo campaigned to get Ian Terry out of the game.

Christmas introduced the BB Basement to the cast. It involved playing in a new competition in the basement (in the dark), with three new powers getting assigned to members of the BB22 cast.

Could this finally be a way to really shake up the game? Or would it go down as badly as the BB App Store did during Big Brother 20?

BB Basement Competition: Who has a secret power?

The 12 houseguests went into a dark room and the object was to find three power shapes that fit into podiums set up throughout the room. There were fake shapes in the mix and lots of obstacles in the way. It was a difficult challenge.

David Alexander found the first power, Daniele Donato found the second power, and Christmas Abbott found the final power.

Christmas won the Blocker Power. She can use it to block someone from becoming the replacement nominee after a Power of Veto has been used. It is good for the next three weeks.

Dani won the Replay Power. It allows a Head of Household to play in back-t0-back competitions. The outgoing HOH usually can’t play again the next week, but Dani can allow them to do it once in the next two weeks.

David won the Disrupter Power. He can save a nominee and force the HOH to nominate someone else. It is good for three weeks and can be used following a Nomination Ceremony.

Nomination Ceremony time for Christmas

Ahead of the nominations, Bayleigh and Da’Vonne figured out that Dani had been lying, Christmas revealed who she was targeting, Christmas comforted Dani, and Tyler told Da’Vonne and Bayleigh that they had pushed Christmas into the upcoming decision.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Christmas put Da’Vonne and Bayleigh on the block. She blamed Da’Vonne for being aligned with Bayleigh as the reason she was on the block. Da’Vonne didn’t buy it (clip below). Christmas was then shown crying in a Diary Room session saying it was hard (to move forward with the plan she worked on for weeks).

the way she raised her hand. day clocked her LMFAOOO 😭 #BB22 pic.twitter.com/zM288UT0gI — da’vonne for safety ✨ (@dyldobie) September 7, 2020

That’s it for the latest Big Brother recap. We have a write-up of the Veto Competition for anyone who wants to learn who won the Power of Veto this week.

Hopefully, nobody self-evicts before the next episode, because it almost happened in the BB house.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.