Big Brother: Rachel Reilly and Janelle Pierzina review Bridgerton Season 2

Some of the Big Brother ladies have been binge-watching Bridgerton Season 2 and sharing their thoughts on the show’s new season.

Netflix recently dropped all of the episodes for Season 2 of its hit show, Bridgerton, leading many people to stream the episodes as quickly as they would play.

Big Brother legends Rachel Reilly and Janelle Pierzina stated that they had already watched all of the new episodes, and they then shared their opinions of the second season.

Rachel first appeared on Big Brother as a part of the BB12 cast but came back as part of a team theme and won Big Brother 13. Janelle first appeared on BB6 and then returned for BB7 (All-Stars 1), BB14 as a coach, and then BB22 (All-Stars 2).

Janelle and Rachel are considered Big Brother legends for their contributions to the game, and it was unfortunate that fans of the show never got to see them play together in the same season.

Janelle Pierzina reviews Bridgerton Season 2

“Exhausted from binging #Bridgerton I was up until 3am. Totally worth it. Just as I would of thought, I preferred book 2’s characters more. Season one had Simone and I did miss his hotness and nude scenes but it’s fine,” Janelle posted to Twitter after watching the second season of Bridgerton.

Rachel Reilly reviews Bridgerton Season 2

“Dear readers.. after bingeing #Bridgerton 2 I had to tweet about it- While Anthony is great as a love interest this writer is missing the duke & the steam – I love our diamond & sister BUT since it’s totally taming of the shrew vibes I am left wanting more?! #BridgertonNetflix,” Rachel wrote on her Twitter account after finishing up with season two of the show.

Big Brother 24 debuts on CBS in Summer 2022. Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.