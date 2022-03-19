It’s a boy for Caleb Reynolds as former Survivor and Big Brother player shares photo of new baby being born

Caleb Reynolds and Cody Calafiore played on the Big Brother 16 cast together. Pic credit: CBS

Former Survivor and Big Brother cast member Caleb Reynolds and his wife, Ashley Jay, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.

Late Friday evening, the new baby arrived after the couple spent quite a few hours in the hospital.

Earlier in the week, Caleb shared maternity photos with Ashley Jay, as they prepared to go in for a scheduled birth.

Then, for most of the day on Friday, Caleb was posting live updates to his Instagram page, while Ashley Jay was going through a very extended labor.

As a reminder, Big Brother fans met Caleb as a member of the BB16 cast, where he was close with Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore. After Caleb finished in fourth place on Big Brother, he appeared on Survivor: Kaôh Rōng and then Survivor: Game Changers.

A new baby for Caleb Reynolds and his wife

“Alyus Cole Reynolds born on March 18, 2022 at 6:46PM. 7 pounds and 11 ounces. Hello world. 💙,” Caleb captioned an Instagram photo that showed him cutting the umbilical cord for their new baby boy.

Three kids for the family now

In addition to the newly born Alyus Cole Reynolds, Caleb and Ashley Jay have a daughter named Mila Rose Reynolds. Ashley Jay also has a daughter named Kylie from a previous relationship.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Caleb shares a lot of photos and videos with himself and his kids online, including one where he tried on lipstick with his daughter last year. We can’t wait to see what cute pictures will be coming out soon that feature Alyus.

A new season of Survivor is underway, more Big Brother to come

The Survivor 42 cast is being featured during a new season of the show that is airing right now on CBS. Two episodes have aired to this point, resulting in three people getting eliminated from winning the $1 million prize. For any Survivor fans who need to catch up on the season, episodes can be viewed on Paramount+.

There is also a new season of Big Brother on the way for this summer. The producers are hard at work putting together the BB24 cast, and it looks to be a group of entirely new houseguests who will be playing the game this time.

Also, CBS is doing a spin-off of The Challenge and it is currently filming. Rumored cast members of this version of The Challenge have already been revealed, with people from Survivor, Big Brother, Love Island USA, and The Amazing Race getting tapped to play.

Survivor 42 is currently airing Wednesdays at 8/7c and Big Brother 24 debuts in Summer 2022 on CBS.