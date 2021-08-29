Caleb Reynolds from Big Brother 16 tries on lipstick with daughter in cute new photo

Caleb Reynolds was a fun member of the Big Brother 16 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 16 cast member Caleb Reynolds shared a cute new photo with his daughter this weekend.

Recently, Caleb shared that he and his wife are expecting a new child. Caleb has a daughter named Kylie from a previous relationship and had his first child with his wife, Ashley Jay, in December of 2017.

The new kiddo on the way will make it three for Caleb and we will make sure to share the news when Ashley Jay gives birth.

This weekend, though, the former Big Brother and Survivor cast member was all about his daughter Kylie.

Caleb and Kylie try on some lipstick

“It’s Friday night in the #girldad house. 😘,” Caleb posted along with a cute photo of himself and Kylie, where she holds up the peace sign and her lipstick.

Caleb appeared on Big Brother and Survivor

A familiar face to fans of CBS reality competition shows, Big Brother fans first met Caleb Reynolds when he played on the summer 2014 season. The BB16 cast also featured a lot of other memorable houseguests, including winner Derrick Levasseur and runner-up Cody Calafiore. Nicole Franzel also appeared on that season.

We later got to see Caleb on Survivor: Kaôh Rōng and Survivor: Game Changers.

Below is a fun photo from his time on Big Brother that Caleb shared:

Big Brother 23 currently taking place on CBS

A new season of Big Brother is airing each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening on CBS. Sixteen new houseguests were invited to play on the summer 2021 season and they are now down to their final nine houseguests.

An alliance called The Cookout has been dominating this season and it looks like they could make it all the way to the end completely intact. No major alliance has ever had this much success during a past season, as typically people get picked off along the way.

Big Brother 23 is a shorter season than normal, so there aren’t many weeks left until the season finale airs on CBS. This is the case due to the extended safety protocols and quarantine periods that had to be put in place this summer. But the show must go on, and it won’t be too much longer until we learn the name of the BB23 winner.

A new season is also waiting in the wings, as applications to appear on Big Brother 24 have already been opened. Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly even teased fans by saying she wants to play again.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.