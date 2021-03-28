Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Big Brother: Nicole Franzel shares video of best man wedding speech, new pregnancy photo


Nicole Happy On BB22
Nicole Franzel returned to be a BB22 cast member in 2020. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel has been very busy on social media. Now, she has shared a video of the speech that Victor Arroyo’s best man gave at their wedding, as well as a new photo marking her pregnancy in another cute outfit.

The wedding for Nicole and Victor took place earlier this month. They held the ceremony in Florida and then stayed at a resort to continue celebrating the big day.

Once they returned home, Nicole and Victor also had a baby gender reveal. They shared a fun video of the announcement, which involved an ice cream truck and some blue-colored whipped cream that revealed they are having a boy.

It appears that Nicole and Victor are now back to the grind of the real world, but that means they also have some time to share even more content on their social media platforms.

Nicole shares best man speech from wedding

Below is a video that Nicole just put up on Instagram that has Victor’s best man giving a speech at their wedding. With the caption, she also hints that there are more videos to come.

“🤍 we have the best people surrounding us (just wait until you hear the speeches that were given at our wedding, 😭😭 here’s a tiny clip that I have for now) Best man: @marinodeleon Videographer: @scottfilmco #arroyalwedding#weddingvideography,” Nicole captioned her video.

Nicole shares pregnancy update

Having passed the halfway point of her pregnancy, Nicole wanted to share another update with her social media followers. In her latest photo, she can be seen cradling her baby bump and she looks to be excited about what’s to come.

“Holy 🐮!! Over half way there 🥰. I’m getting so so so so so so excited. He’s all I think about. 🐳 enjoying everyday of this adventure & not taking one second for granted. #22weeks#pregnancy,” Nicole captioned her new photo.

A new season of Big Brother awaits

Big Brother 23 is going to take place this summer on CBS. The people behind the scenes are already working hard to put together the BB23 cast and we are hoping that this new group of houseguests will provide a summer of fun episodes.

We expect the new season to begin in June, which means it won’t be too much longer until the names of the BB23 cast members are revealed. It would also be unsurprising if Nicole and Victor did a video interview with host Julie Chen Moonves to introduce their new baby.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.

