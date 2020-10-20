Big Brother live feeds: Nicole Franzel tells Enzo and Cody she has never done ‘obnoxious things’

Three of the final four Big Brother 22 cast members had a roundtable discussion last night on the live feeds.

Nicole Franzel, Enzo Palumbo, and Cody Calafiore discussed their lives and the game itself.

Christmas Abbott wasn’t really a part of the event, which may have just given CBS some additional footage to show if Nicole, Enzo, and Cody end up being the final three.

Some of the answers were pretty interesting, like when Cody said that he doesn’t always stop drinking when his girlfriend thinks that he should.

But some of the answers that Nicole gave have caused a stir among fans on social media.

Nicole reveals what annoys Victor, that she is not obnoxious

The trio was taking turns asking questions when it got to Cody.

“What do you do that annoys Victor the most,” Cody asked Nicole.

“There’s sometimes crumbs in our bed because I eat in there,” Nicole responded.

Cody called it “Absolutely unacceptable” before they moved on to the next set of questions.

“What’s the most obnoxious thing that you’ve ever done at a bar?” Cody asked Enzo

“I do a lot of obnoxious things,” responded Enzo. “I’m very loud. The most obnoxious thing that I’ve ever done at a bar… I don’t know.”

Cody asked Nicole the same question while Enzo thought it over, and she said that she doesn’t even go to the bars. So he adjusted the question to ask her what the most obnoxious thing is she has ever done.

“I don’t really do obnoxious things. I’m not joking. I don’t have anything. Peed my pants in the library?” Nicole responded.

The look she gave Cody when he asked the question, though, is where that saying “if looks could kill” comes from.

The answers from Nicole led to a number of fans and viewers posting on social media in response to her feeling that she isn’t ever obnoxious.

I want to say so many things…but I’ll not be obnoxious. pic.twitter.com/NpX1cAX4T1 — J P E G 🗳📮 (@GodSaveUsFrom45) October 20, 2020

If you're always obnoxious, you don't have just one specific time of being obnoxious. pic.twitter.com/uNFOV4KmLe — 🍂 BB Votes 🎃🔪 (@bbvotes) October 20, 2020

Some Big Brother 22 spoilers and spoilers

The good news for Nicole is that she doesn’t have to worry about the fans when it comes to potentially winning Big Brother 22. The even better news for her is that Cody Calafiore won the Power of Veto, so it looks like Nicole will easily make the final three.

Outside of the house, Rachel Reilly quit Twitter after some online drama involving Evel Dick Donato. The BB22 cast will have a lot to catch up with once this season comes to a close.

Memphis Garrett is also giving post-eviction interviews to the media. He has spoken a lot about Ian Terry, David Alexander, and Christmas Abbott during that time.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.