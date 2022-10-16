Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina shares photos from her Caribbean cottage

Janelle Pierzina played on Big Brother four different times. Pic credit: @JanellePierzina/Instagram

Janelle Pierzina from Big Brother has been jetting around and sharing photos of her adventures on social media.

This weekend, she shared some photos from her time in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She also posted a video while spending some time in Old San Juan.

A four-time player of Big Brother, Janelle is considered a legend of the game.

It took quite a few years for someone to break her record of most Veto Competitions won in a season, but Michael Bruner finally did it with six wins on Big Brother 24.

It’s likely that the last time we will see Janelle play Big Brother was when she was part of the BB22 cast, but it’s always possible that a themed season could give her another shot down the road.

Outside of her time appearing on the hit reality competition show, Janelle has become a realtor and someone who knows how to have fun in her spare time.

Janelle takes some time in Puerto Rico

“Live life in color. Always,” reads the simple caption Janelle wrote on her latest image while posing in Puerto Rico.

Janelle owns a cottage in U.S. Virgin Islands

A short time ago, Janelle also shared cute new photos as she posed for the camera in St. John of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Treating myself to some salt water and sunshine,” Janelle wrote on an image she posted from the Periwinkle Cottage in Coral Bay.

Janelle fulfilled a dream by renovating a cottage

For any Big Brother fans who had not heard, Janelle had been looking to renovate a Caribbean house in St. John, and she found one she called perfect. Here is a link to the Instagram page of that Caribbean cottage in Coral Bay that she now owns.

Below is a post that she made to announce her big news.

