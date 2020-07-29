Big Brother houseguests join The Price Is Right on CBS schedule

The Price Is Right Primetime Special: Big Brother Edition has returned to the CBS schedule to help create some additional buzz for the Big Brother All-Stars cast this summer.

As a way to fill a gap in the CBS schedule that will be occupied by Big Brother 2020 beginning on August 5, the network is making a return trip to the well.

With the network already confirming that the BB22 cast will be made up of former houseguests, it’s only fitting that they are rolling out this repeat episode of The Price Is Right in order to help set the stage.

Big Brother on The Price Is Right

Quite a few familiar faces from Big Brother history appeared on a special episode of The Price Is Right that is going to be shown on Wednesday, July 29.

Following a new episode of Tough As Nails on the CBS Schedule, The Price Is Right Primetime Special: Big Brother Edition will air at 9/8c. That timeslot is the same one that Big Brother will reside in for its season premiere.

Some of the Big Brother houseguests appearing in this episode are Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes Godwin, Janelle Pierzina, Rachel Reilly, Jeff Schroeder, Ian Terry, Da’Vonne Rogers, Will Kirby, and James Huling. Rachel, Ian, and Will are former Big Brother winners.

According to a recent list of rumored BB22 cast members, Janelle, Ian, and Da’Vonne are about to show up on Big Brother All-Stars.

This is a good chance for CBS viewers to refamiliarize themselves with the trio. Jeff’s wife, Jordan Lloyd, says he is not playing on BB All-Stars, but there are online rumors suggesting he might.

Keep in mind, though, that this episode of Big Brother houseguests on The Price Is Right originally aired in May of 2016. It was a way to boost the buzz for Big Brother 18, which was the season that Nicole Franzel beat out Paul Abrahamian to win the $500,000 prize.

Big Brother All-Stars coming soon

It’s only a matter of days until the summer 2020 cast is playing the game and showcasing why they deserve to be part of an All-Stars season. The two-hour premiere on August 5 is definitely going to be packed with introductions and, hopefully, a lot of great strategizing.

There are rumors that a group chat was already taking place before people were sequestered, so there might actually be some new alliances already forming.

Before the season really gets started, watching this episode of The Price Is Right can serve as some nice filler for anyone who didn’t get to watch it the first time.

Big Brother returns August 5 at 9/8c on CBS.