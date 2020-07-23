Big Brother All-Stars schedule: Dates and times for BB22 cast

The Big Brother All-Stars schedule has been revealed by CBS and it’s time to start marking those calendars. Fans finally have some concrete information to focus on and the good news that the show has not been canceled.

Earlier today, CBS broke its silence about the summer 2020 Big Brother season with a huge announcement about the season premiere. We now know that Big Brother 22, Episode 1 will air on Wednesday, August 5.

It turns out that the teasing that host Julie Chen did late on Wednesday night was a great way to get the eyes and ears of fans ready for the big news that would break on Thursday morning.

Along with the Big Brother All-Stars start date, we also learned what the schedule will look like at CBS for the foreseeable future. While we don’t know the date of the season finale yet, it might be possible to guess it.

Big Brother All-Stars schedule for summer 2020

Below are the short-term dates that CBS has revealed about the Big Brother All-Stars schedule. As is shown by the episodes that follow the season premiere, things will slide back in that timeslot for successive Wednesday evenings.

Episode 1: Wednesday, August 5 at 9/8c (two hours)

Episode 2: Thursday, August 6 at 8/7c (one hour)

Episode 3: Sunday, August 9 at 8/7c (one hour)

Episode 4: Wednesday, August 12 at 8/7c (new time / one hour)

Episode 5: Thursday, August 13 at 8/7c

Episode 6: Sunday, August 16 at 8/7c

Episode 7: Wednesday, August 19 at 8/7c

When does Big Brother After Dark premiere?

Orwell hasn’t yet announced what night Big Brother After Dark will premiere this season, but it’s possible to make a guess based on the information at hand.

Typically, the first episode of Big Brother After Dark takes place after the second episode of the parent show each season. Producers usually find a way to tie together the first two episodes. If that remains true, then the Big Brother After Dark season premiere would be late in the evening on Thursday, August 6.

When will Big Brother live feeds turn on?

CBS has already turned on the Big Brother live feeds for this summer. That doesn’t mean that we get to see the All-Stars cast inside of the house, yet, but it does serve as a strong hint that the live feeds will be used again this summer.

Getting to see a cast of Big Brother All-Stars working together, backstabbing, conspiring, and hanging out together will be a very nice treat for the CBS All Access subscribers.

As for when the Big Brother live feeds will start showing the action, they should be up and running at full capacity by the end of the second episode (on the West Coast) on Thursday, August 6.

Before that, though, since the BB22 cast is already being quarantined and sequestered, it’s possible that CBS and the show producers will give us a sneak peek of the inside of the house. We definitely expect the Big Brother live feeds to get turned on for a few short stints before the season premiere arrives.

If CBS makes any changes to the Big Brother All-Stars schedule or provides updated information about After Dark and the live feeds, we will make sure to update this article.

Big Brother All-Stars 2 begins on Wednesday, August 5 at 9/8c on CBS.