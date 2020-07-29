Cast of Big Brother All-Stars debuts in one week on CBS

The cast of Big Brother All-Stars may still be under wraps when it comes to a presentation to the CBS audience, but it is now just one week until the show has its debut.

The first episode of Big Brother 22 is still scheduled to air on Wednesday, August 5 at 9/8c on CBS. That’s going to be a big night for the television audience, with former houseguests returning to battle for a nice cash prize.

We were all supposed to learn the names of the BB22 cast by now, with rumored cast interviews expected to show up on the Big Brother live feeds. There was even a specific advertisement telling people to tune in to the feeds on July 29.

A lot of drama is taking place behind the scenes, though, including rumors of some possible cast members getting removed from the show. This is one reason why production had alternates ready to go for the cast of Big Brother All-Stars 2.

There are a lot of really antsy fans on social media right now, as the expectation of a cast reveal got people primed to tune in and begin the debate about who should win the summer 2020 season. Instead, more Big Brother rumors will take over.

Maybe a delayed announcement is a good thing?

Is it such a terrible thing to not learn the names of the BB22 cast before the first episode airs on CBS? Keeping everything under wraps would certainly spice up premiere night and get more people to tune in live.

With so few shows airing new episodes this summer and even fewer expected to debut on time for the fall 2020 television schedule, CBS has a unique opportunity with the cast of Big Brother All-Stars.

If the network and the show producers do things right, this could be a ratings hit for the next three months. As we recently reported, it looks like the season could go for 85 days and last until the end of October.

Julie Chen and Entertainment Tonight teases

If we don’t learn anything new about the BB22 cast in the short-term, at least we can count on host Julie Chen to keep teasing the fans. She put up a new image on social media that still has fans buzzing.

It has also been advertised that an upcoming episode of Entertainment Tonight is going to focus on the new houseguests. That seems far less likely if the CBS cast announcement gets delayed, but it’s on the schedule and perhaps it can just evolve into a segment explaining how this summer’s installment will work.

Stay tuned folks, because whether or not we learn the names of the cast for Big Brother All-Stars 2 within the next few days, we still have the season premiere to look forward to next week.

Big Brother All-Stars 2 returns on August 5 at 9/8c on CBS.