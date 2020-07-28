Big Brother news: What is host Julie Chen hinting at on social media?

Big Brother news has been all over the place this week, and that includes host Julie Chen Moonves making a social media post that has fans buzzing about the possibilities.

Over the years, Julie has made a habit of teasing fans with posts on social media that hint about what’s to come on the show. But sometimes, she just posts random fun pictures that don’t have a deeper meaning.

With fans scrambling to figure out who is going to be on the Big Brother cast this summer and a new worry that the cast reveal may be delayed, posts like the one Julie just made tend to receive even more attention.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

What is Julie Chen Moonves hinting at on Twitter?

Julie took to her Twitter account to post a picture of the iconic keys that are used to represent people entering the Big Brother house each season.

In the photo, which is shared below, Julie went with three keys in particular. She shared her symbolic keys from Big Brother 2, Celebrity Big Brother 1, and Big Brother 20.

Could Julie be hinting that a cast member from each of those respective seasons is about to join the Big Brother 22 cast? It would definitely be fun to see a celebrity join the former houseguests for a summer of fun on the show.

Take a look at the photo and see if you can find any additional clues about BB22:

Read More Big Brother HOH results: Delay in live feed spoilers

It’s definitely possible that these keys mean nothing more than Julie is getting excited about the coming season and that she wants to help create some additional buzz for what may happen next.

But what if she is really laying the groundwork for some BB22 cast hints? Could Julie then provide more clues as the season premiere draws closer? That would be a nice treat during a time where CBS has remained very quiet.

More Big Brother news

There is a lot of news out there about Big Brother 22, even though a fair amount of it may just be rumors. What we do know is that the BB22 start date is officially August 5 and that the finale date may have also been revealed.

A number of former houseguests have also made social media posts about their intent to stay home this summer. Fan favorites Derrick Levasseur and Paul Abrahamian are two of the people who claim they already have plans that don’t include being on BB22.

We also know that Julie Chen Moonves is returning as the host and that this is indeed going to be billed as an All-Stars season. Everything else is just gravy, as the network is pushing hard to give fans a season, even if it could be a little different than in previous years.

Big Brother returns on August 5 at 9/8c on CBS.