Big Brother drama on the Live Feeds between Cam and Chelsie, Power of Veto plans revealed

The Big Brother 26 cast has had a difficult time during JANKIE week.

Being forced to live outdoors for the week has led to some expected consequences.

Houseguests are being honest about their feelings, everyone is getting grumpy, and the punishments are taking their toll.

Things got even more tense (for some of them) when Leah Peters won the Endurance Challenge.

Leah got to take charge and wanted to target the trio of Kimo Apaka, Rubina Bernabe, and T’Kor Clottey.

Leah nominated Kimo and Rubina for eviction while keeping T’Kor as an option to backdoor.

Veto drama on the Live Feeds and spoilers about the POV results

Angela Murray won the Golden Power of Veto. But Leah won the JANKIE Power of Veto.

The rules haven’t been revealed (we will learn them during the September 18 episode), but it sounds like Leah will have to complete a challenge/competition/puzzle to activate her power.

It’s possible that two people *could* be saved from the block this week. But the ladies might not do that.

Angela told Kimo that she wanted to save him from the block. She hopes to work with Kimo and was guaranteed many things by him (including safety). Angela told Leah what she was doing and Leah was fine with it.

Leah wants to send Rubina to the jury this week, so she doesn’t need Kimo on the block. This scenario could lead to Leah naming T’Kor as the replacement nominee. She wouldn’t use her POV at that point.

Leah trusts Cam Sullivan-Brown, but she doesn’t trust Chelsie Baham. She chatted with Cam about that, floating the idea of putting Chelsie on the block as a pawn. He was not receptive.

Below is a clip showing the Angela and Leah partnership isn’t new.

Angela wants a final two with Leah #BB26 pic.twitter.com/yohtze36MV — Gatimo (@Gatimo) August 28, 2024

The Big Brother Live Feeds get wonky with Chelsie, Makensy, and Cam

Chelsie appeared to be sleeping when Makensy and Cam began cuddling in the backyard again. Only Chelsie wasn’t sleeping. She caught them cuddling and was pretty upset. She was so upset that she moved her cot to the other side of the yard. Chelsie also had some choice words for Cam.

Below is part of that tense sequence as the houseguests were getting ready for bed. It suggests Chelsie and Cam aren’t working closely together now, but wouldn’t it be an impressive game move if they faked the drama to avoid being targeted?

The drama lasted for hours, with Cam acting innocent and Chelsie acting jealous in her chats with other houseguests.

Kimo and Rubina comment Chelsie being pissed at Cam again for cuddling with MJ while she was asleep, then caught them when she woke up #BB26



The cot moving tension between Chelsie and Cam! pic.twitter.com/mPBVym8qWX — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) September 16, 2024

It’s unclear when the Veto Meeting will happen for Week 9. It would normally be on Mondays, but JANKIE week might have shifted things. The Veto Meeting is where we will learn the final nominees for the week.

Here is the new BB26 schedule from CBS. It’s less than a month from the season finale and new episodes are jumping around the primetime schedule at CBS. We even get a Friday installment.

T’Kor is fed up with Angela and calls her a “big fat baby” on the Live Feeds. She and Rubina discuss how they are “over” Angela being in the Big Brother house.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.