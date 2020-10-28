Big Brother All-Stars: Tonight Nicole Franzel finds out she lost sponsors, Ian Terry learns about treatment

The Big Brother All-Stars cast is about to see the outside world again, but some of the houseguests may not like the news waiting for them.

One houseguest in for some bad news is Nicole Franzel, who lost some sponsors due to her inclusion in what some fans have called bullying sessions about Ian Terry.

Likewise, Ian will learn the sad news about what some members of The Committee were doing behind his back. It was shown on the Big Brother live feeds but didn’t make it to CBS’s episodes.

For a social media influencer like Nicole, this is a huge deal, especially if producers didn’t clue her into how bad her reception could be when she leaves the game.

The Committee makes fun of Ian

Group sessions between members of The Committee often led to personally targeting Ian. Memphis Garrett, Daniele Donato, Nicole Franzel, Cody Calafiore, and Christmas Abbott were all involved in it at points in the summer.

Due to Nicole having such a presence on social media, she is receiving the brunt of the criticism, with some of her fans claiming that she was only egging the others on and that all she did was laugh hysterically at Ian to fit in.

Nicole is also getting that criticism because she kept claiming that she was good friends with Ian in the Diary Room and to his face but would participate in these laugh-sessions when he was out of the room.

Some of the video clips of those sessions are shared below.

Memphis talks about Ian rocking and stressing him out #bb22 pic.twitter.com/jabaHw2ILe — bb clips + caps (@clips_bb) September 9, 2020

The evil step sisters moved their target to Ian rocking too much for their liking. 🙄😡 #BB22 pic.twitter.com/9OGIMxe9xk — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) September 9, 2020

It wasn’t just The Committee either, as Enzo Palumbo was also making things personal about Ian.

Memphis says he would nom Ian, because he thinks Ian is “weird”. Enzo & Dani agree & laugh. Memphis: Ian you’re going OTB, cuz you’re f***in acting weird as sh*t. Enzo: Yeah, you and Isaac. Dani: You guys can battle it out on jury.#BB22 #BBLF pic.twitter.com/ptavNNSPlR — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) September 9, 2020

Does Ian know about Nicole’s betrayal?

There have been rumors that Daniele has gone from planting seeds in the Big Brother house to planting more seeds in the BB22 jury house. That includes badmouthing Nicole in favor of Cody, but it also raises some additional questions.

Did Daniele come clean to Ian about the lies that she and Nicole were pushing in the house? And did Daniele tell him that Nicole was laughing at him behind his back?

It seems possible, but we may not know everything until Ian is on social media after the season.

There will be many questions from fans, and Nicole has a lot of explaining to do to her friend about why she felt her behavior was fine. She may also need to address Big Brother fans who are frustrated that she wouldn’t stand up for Ian more often.

Some of the houseguests may also have to answer questions about pre-gaming, which former winner Josh Martinez claims occurred with most of them.

It will be interesting to see if things get brushed under the rug and if Nicole gets a great edit to become the first two-time winner of the show. We will all find out if she wins BB All-Stars 2 on finale night.

Big Brother 22 concludes Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.