Josh Martinez comments on Big Brother 22 pre-gaming, who he targeted

Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez is back on social media, and he has had a lot to say about how the Big Brother 22 season is wrapping up.

A new video clip shows Josh speaking about pre-gaming with other potential BB22 cast members, giving more insight into what may have taken place before the season even began.

As a reminder, Josh was one of the people who was in quarantine to become a player on Big Brother All-Stars 2, but he was sent home under mysterious circumstances. The long-held belief was that he had a false-positive on a COVID-19 test.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Now, it looks like Josh was off social media for a spell due to filming for The Challenge. But he is now back and has been very vocal on social media over the past few weeks.

Josh Martinez weighs in on BB22 pre-gaming

Like many fans of the show, Josh has seen the rumors about Nicole Franzel and Cody Calafiore pre-gaming before the season even started. On the Big Brother live feeds, Christmas Abbott stated that she wanted Cody to admit to it.

Well, Josh is here to tell us that everyone was doing it. The brief clip below sheds some additional light on the debate about pre-gaming and alliances being set up before the season even began.

It would be interesting to hear the specific names of who Josh pre-gamed with, but it’s probably safe to assume that one of them was Big Brother 20 winner Kaycee Clarke. Josh and Kaycee are friends, and that would be an easy connection.

Kaycee is another person that was in quarantine but didn’t end up as part of the BB22 cast.

Josh also appeared on the same season as Christmas, so it would make sense for him to have chatted with her about forming an alliance before they even walked through the doors.

At the same time, maybe the people Josh pre-gamed with didn’t make it on the show. He may have worked on things with Paul Abrahamian, who also didn’t appear on the show this summer.

Josh wanted to target Cody

In the clip above, Josh stated that he would have tried to get Cody out if he could. It’s similar to something that Janelle Pierzina had said, because if she had won the first Head of Household Competition this summer, she wanted to nominate Cody for eviction.

The season would have looked a lot different if Cody had been eliminated early on.

Josh is also one of the former houseguests pushing for Da’Vonne Rogers to win America’s Favorite Houseguest. He feels that she deserves it and she might actually be another person that he pre-gamed with, as she has ties to The Challenge as well.

Hopefully, when the season has come to a close, everyone opens up about who they pre-gamed with so that fans of the show can learn everything — good or bad — that played a part in determining who won this season.

Big Brother All-Stars 2 concludes Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.