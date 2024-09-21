Big Brother 26 spoilers: Zingbot returns, Double Eviction coming, two pawns, and Live Feeds drama

This is Week 10 in the Big Brother 26 house, and the final seven players have been revealed.

T’Kor Clottey and Quinn Martin are the first two jury members, but they will get two roommates in a few days.

We are heading toward the Double Eviction night on Thursday, September 26, and hopefully, that secret is kept from the BB26 cast.

Things get spicier when the houseguests don’t know it’s coming, even if some might have their suspicions.

Much has happened following T’Kor’s eviction, with an interesting future target discussed on the Live Feeds.

The players also shared the house with someone else this week, but let’s get to the most important moments first.

A new HOH, a Zingbot visit, and nominations

Makensy Manbeck won the HOH Competition. She got the most pieces stacked in the verticle puzzle and became the HOH for the first time.

Zingbot appeared in the house early on Friday (September 20), making some jokes at the expense of the houseguests.

We will learn all his jokes during an upcoming episode, but Chelsie Baham noted that Angela Murray got a three-verse song from Zingbot. As for Chelsie, she was in tears after Zingbot did his thing. It was even mentioned that Tucker Des Lauriers got zinged.

Mystery solved, Zingbot isn't used to showing up for Big Brother in September and has booked all his Saturdays so he came on Friday instead for #BB26 pic.twitter.com/cHT6Nk2Gxa — Big Brother Gossip 🇺🇦 (@BBGossip) September 20, 2024

Makensy hosted her Nomination Ceremony later on Friday. She named Angela and Kimo Apaka as her nominees.

Those nominations have gone over like a lead weight with Big Brother fans.

What's the big deal, MJ? Is this not something you considered when putting up Angela and Kimo – that Leah could be picked to play for veto, possibly win and then take down Angela? #bb26 https://t.co/uWBa36gdEe pic.twitter.com/qgNrgFVAnZ — hizstry (@hizstry) September 21, 2024

Two pawns, anti-Leah sentiment, and a Veto Draw

Kimo and Angela have each been told that they are the pawns. Makensy also told Leah that Angela was the pawn, but Makensy was targeting Angela.

Cam Sullivan-Brown, Chelsie, Rubina Bernabe, and Kimo have been told Kimo is the pawn. It all creates a messy situation depending on what happens with the Power of Veto.

There has been much anti-Leah chatter as well. Makensy wants Leah out but doesn’t want to do it herself. She wants Leah’s jury vote and is trying to remain close. Cam told Makensy he would take out Leah next week (as the HOH).

At the Week 10 Veto Draw, Rubina, Leah, and Chelsie were selected. They join Makensy, Kimo, and Angela in the Veto Competition. Rubina serves as the host.

The Live Feeds revealed that Makensy got her choice of players, and she picked Cam instead of Leah. Ruh roh.

This is where things get interesting. What happens if Leah wins the Power of Veto and saves Angela? Makensy would have to nominate Rubina, Chelsie, or Cam.

Stay tuned, things could get very interesting.

leah mentioning her chemical imbalance talking with rubina about not remembering things well enough for chelsie



leah: girl, i have a chemical imbalance, what do you want from me? #BB26 pic.twitter.com/owlElGME9R — bryan (@thx4bnu) September 21, 2024

