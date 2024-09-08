Big Brother 26 spoilers: Will the Power of Veto get used again? Chaos returns

Big Brother 26 spoilers indicate that there could be some frustrated fans quite soon.

The Veto Competition was played this weekend, giving the Power of Veto winner a chance to shake things up.

Discussions have been had about using the POV, but it might not even be necessary for fans to be shocked by the choices from Week 8.

Chelsie Baham won the Head of Household Competition the night Joseph Rodriguez was sent home.

Chelsie nominated Angela Murray and Kimo Apaka for eviction, telling her close allies that Angela was the target.

The person who gets evicted during Week 8 of Big Brother 26 also becomes the first jury member.

Are Big Brother fans ready for some more veto chaos?

Makensy Manbeck won the Power of Veto, continuing a trend of winning important challenges and improving her “comp beast” resume.

Makensy gets to host a Veto Meeting on Monday (September 9) where she can save Angela or Kimo from the block.

Chelsie did not want the veto to be used this week. She wanted the nominations to stay the same, but she noted that Leah Peters would be a possible replacement nominee.

Before the Veto Competition, Makensy spoke about taking out Kimo, which would mean Angela would survive another week on the block if Makensy could find the support.

Here’s where things get tricky. Makensy spoke with many houseguests individually about whether or not she should use the Power of Veto. It felt like (at times) she hoped people not on the block would tell her to use it to save someone.

At the same time, Makensy is working closely with Leah, and it would be risky for Makensy to save Kimo or Angela because Chelsie could just put Leah on the block.

Makensy is leaning toward pocketing the Power of Veto, especially since she cannot convince Chelsie to put T’Kor on the block.

But there is chaos coming.

MJ still trying to push T’Kor on the block. #BB26 pic.twitter.com/IVNBsG2yOQ — Chavon (@eviltwincha) September 7, 2024

Are Big Brother fans ready for Angela to be saved again?

Makensy, Leah, Quinn Martin, and Cam Sullivan-Brown are ready to evict Kimo.

They see his alliances as a bigger threat than keeping Angela around. While Quinn keeps working toward getting Angela out, taking out Kimo would weaken T’Kor Clottey and Chelsie.

Makensy has no reason to fear Angela or work toward getting her out. She has also taken part in all-girls alliance meetings. The six ladies spoke about working together, and they have a shot to take out another guy.

It would be remarkable if an all-girls alliance finally worked on Big Brother.

Angela survived the block more than anyone, won 2 Hoh, called out her “nemesis” to their faces, had 2 HG use their veto on her, made it to jury, the oldest left, provided fun feeds & played her BB fan comp dreams & still there! 🥰👏 #BB26 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/ofeFxNqEr0 — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) September 8, 2024

The Veto Meeting happens on Monday (September 9) and the next Eviction Ceremony is on Thursday (September 12). There is no AI Arena Challenge this week and the person evicted becomes the first BB26 jury member.

We learn Makensy’s intentions at that Veto Meeting very soon. It appears she will decline to use the Power of Veto, but that won’t save us from chaos if Angela survives again.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS during Summer 2024.