Big Brother 26 spoilers: Could the Power of Veto get used again?

Big Brother 26 spoilers reveal some pretty chaotic Live Feeds.

Suddenly, it seems like a real possibility that the Power of Veto could get used this week.

It seemed like a far-fetched idea, but we may get some action at the upcoming Veto Meeting.

To backtrack a bit, Makensy Manbeck won the Week 10 Head of Household Competition.

Makensy nominated Angela Murray and Kimo Apaka for eviction, noting that Angela was the target.

The plan was the same after the Veto Competition was played this weekend.

Veto Competition results and a new target?

Leah Peters, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Chelsie Baham joined Makensy, Kimo, and Angela in the Week 10 Veto Competition.

The Veto Competition was another fan-favorite challenge that will be revealed during the September 25 episode.

The challenge took many hours but yielded Makensy as the Power of Veto winner. She kept the power and control over the house.

Makensy was planning to keep nominations the same, but she may have a change of heart.

Cam and Chelsie work on Makensy to use her Power of Veto

Cam and Chelsie are pushing Makensy (hard) to use the Power of Veto this week. They want her to put Leah on the block as a replacement nominee.

Makensy previously noted that she wanted Leah gone, but Cam had stated he would take care of it as the HOH next week. It allowed Makensy to focus on getting Angela out this week.

Below is a chat the trio had on Sunday (September 22), where Cam and Chelsie presented the reasons to put up Leah.

Chelsie and Cam tell Makensy it's better to use veto and put Leah up and the reasons why. pic.twitter.com/YMx6zyFWlh — BB Live Updaters #bb26 (@BBLiveUpdaters) September 22, 2024

Further chats have suggested that Makensy would save Kimo and name Leah the replacement nominee. Cam and Chelsie would then lead the vote to get Leah out. Makensy even stated she would like a tiebreaker vote and send Leah to the jury house.

Rubina has also stated that she wants a final three alliance with Makensy and Chelsie. They discussed how much scheming Leah has done over the past week and why she has become an eviction target.

It has also raised the possibility of Makensy saving Angela from the block, leaving it as Kimo vs Leah for the upcoming Nomination Ceremony.

MJ & Rubina discuss what is best to use veto or not. Long conversation.

Key Highlights:

🔅Makensy is torn about whether to use the veto on Kimo.

🔅Rubina prioritizes a final three alliance with Makensy and Chelsie, aiming for history, even if she doesn’t think she can win.… pic.twitter.com/IOXqjfLiee — MetalMama1987 🔸Brittany (@MetalMama1987) September 22, 2024

An important Veto Meeting for Week 10

Makensy will host the Big Brother Veto Meeting on Monday (September 23). She still has time to decide if using the Power of Veto is the best move for her game.

This is chaotic, especially since Leah and Makensy pretend to get along in the same room. Meanwhile, they are scheming against each other while in separate conversations.

Will Makensy use the Power of Veto? It seems more likely than it did 24 hours ago, but she can still sleep on the decision one more time.

