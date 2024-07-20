Big Brother 26 Have-Nots revealed, first week has been rough

The Big Brother 26 season started roughly for some of the houseguests.

Four people are serving as Have-Nots during Week 1 of the season.

Being a Have-Not means taking cold showers, eating slop, and residing in a terrible bedroom.

The Have-Not Room for Summer 2024 is particularly unwelcoming, especially due to the uncomfortable beds.

Sometimes, fresh houseguests are excited to become Have-Nots for the first time, but that feeling can wear off pretty quickly.

We will watch closely and see if the first four victims try to avoid being Have-Nots again this season.

Who are the Have-Nots on Big Brother 26?

Cam Sullivan-Brown, Kimo Apaka, Quinn Martin, and Tucker Des Lauriers are the Week 1 Have-Nots.

The quartet has to take on the role for longer than usual due to the early move-in date for the BB26 cast.

Even though the first episode debuted on July 17, the BB26 cast moved into the house on July 16.

Below are images of the BB26 Have-Not Room for anyone who forgot how rough the beds look. That’s not a place to get a good night’s sleep.

The Have Not room #BB26 “When the prompt was given to create the Have-Not Room, BB AI crashed and left only a wireframe skeleton bedroom," pic.twitter.com/Ee7w6U3y0m — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB26 (@89razorskate20) July 9, 2024

More spoilers from the Big Brother 26 house in Week 1

Here’s a link to the BB26 cast bios for anyone who needs a refresher. Remembering the names of 16 new players isn’t an easy task.

To add insult to the injury of being a Have-Not, one of them was nominated for eviction.

Below are some important spoilers from the first week of Big Brother 26.

Angela Murray became the first Head of Household of the summer. Due to a twist in the game, she had to nominate three people for eviction.

Angela went with Kimo, Kenney Kelley, and Lisa Weintraub as her nominees. So Kimo had to be a Have-Not and a nominee during his first week of Big Brother.

There is also a fourth nominee who will be revealed later. It was discussed on the Big Brother Live Feeds that four people get nominated each week. Exactly how the fourth nominee is decided wasn’t revealed, but it likely has to do with the Artificial Intelligence theme.

AINSLEY still has some tricks coming for the houseguests this summer.

The real identity of AINSLEY was also revealed, and she is very famous on social media.

Returning to the Have-Not Room, a short video of Kimo and Tucker trying to get some rest is shared below.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. The service continues to provide live feed coverage as well.

Big Brother 26 airs on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.