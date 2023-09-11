Big Brother 25 spoilers: Veto Meeting results revealed

Cameron Hardin is in charge again, but his second reign as Head of Household is about to wrap up.

Winning the HOH Competition kept him off the block, and Cameron had a chance to make a big move.

Cameron nominated Izzy Gleicher and Felicia Cannon for eviction.

The Nomination Ceremony was dramatic, as the ladies thought they were safe for the week.

The September 10 episode (available for streaming on Paramount+) showed that everyone safe also had to take a pie to the face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And now that the Veto Meeting has happened, the final nominees for the week are set.

What happened at the Big Brother Veto Meeting today?

The BB25 houseguests played the Veto Competition with prizes and punishments over the weekend.

Here is a link that breaks down the prizes and punishments for the eight people (six players and two additional people who got punished).

The challenge was the one where people could exchange prizes/punishments when they were eliminated, leading to some interesting decisions. It also leads to good moments in the episodes.

Jared Fields wound up with the Power of Veto. And on Monday (September 11), he revealed what he would do with it.

Despite Cameron trying to convince him to use the POV, Jared had to keep his mom (Cirie Fields) safe by not using it.

The final nominees for the week are now Felicia and Izzy.

Going to tell my grandkids this was a scene from the movie Titanic… 😂 #BB25 pic.twitter.com/0zu3F2lF7j — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) September 11, 2023

More news from Big Brother

Jared Fields has an HOH plan for next week, provided he can win another challenge.

It could be a week of revenge for him, with Jared quickly reacting to what Cameron has done as the HOH.

Meanwhile, the Special Olympics addressed Jared using the R-word in the house. This was because Jared called America the R-word.

Big Brother fans are split on how CBS has used the code of conduct this season, especially after Luke Valentine got expelled.

Here is a link to the new Big Brother 25 episode schedule. It had to shift due to the NFL games and a new season of Survivor this fall.

Past episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Pramount+ and Pluto TV provide coverage of the live feeds. Many spoilers are coming out on the live feeds this season, and fans are getting much excitement from the bonus footage.

A Big Brother winter season may be coming up to provide CBS viewers with additional content.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.