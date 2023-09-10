Jared Fields reveals his Big Brother HOH plan for next week

Big Brother 25 is still in Week 6, but Jared Fields has revealed his plan for next week.

Before getting to that aspect of the game, some Big Brother spoilers have come out over the past few days.

Cameron Hardin won HOH for Week 6, ensuring his safety for a while.

Cameron then nominated Izzy Gleicher and Felicia Cannon for eviction.

At the Veto Competition, the BB25 cast members received prizes and punishments.

And it was Jared Fields who won the Power of Veto.

No matter what happens at the upcoming Veto Meeting, Jared has become safe for Week 6.

What does Jared want to do as the new HOH?

Jared had a (extensive) conversation with Matt Klotz about what he wants to do in Week 7.

He plans to target Cameron. It’s not surprising that Jared wants to do that, but it’s noteworthy that Cameron hasn’t figured out their two-person alliance is fake.

Jared also told Matt what he would do if Cameron won another Power of Veto.

Jag Bains, Cory Wurtenberger, America Lopez, or Bowie Jane would become the new target.

Telling Matt this is either bold or ignorant. That’s too many people for Jared to throw under the bus this early, but he trusts that Matt will remain loyal. It helps that Matt is also very close with Jared’s mom (Cirie Fields).

Below is a video of the chat between Matt and Jared that recently took place.

Jared's plan for next week is trying to take out Cam BUT if he win's veto he's going after Jag, Cory, America or Bowie. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/NIMusGP1kT — 🔥 BBXtra 🔥 (@BigBrotherXtra) September 10, 2023

More news and notes from Big Brother

Jared created a new two-person alliance for next week. This is a notable wrinkle because it could net him some safety if the right person wins HOH in Week 7.

It’s almost time for the Wall Competition, where the houseguests compete to see who can stay perched on the side of a wall the longest.

It usually marks a turning point of the season, and winning the Wall Competition is something many fans of the show want to accomplish.

Meanwhile, the Special Olympics responded to Jared using the R-word in the house. During a heated conversation, Jared called America the R-word. It has led to backlash on social media.

It’s something Jared will have to address when Big Brother 25 ends.

Jared is not good at this game y’all are reaching. He gets out of trouble because most of the people in his circle are dumb and his mom is there to clean up his mess. If Cirie wasn’t in the house, Jared would have been voted out a long time ago. I’m dying on that hill #BB25 pic.twitter.com/Ss7PQgtnGo — Willy T (@wilthiaspann) September 10, 2023

Here is a link to the new Big Brother 25 episode schedule, including a big two-hour episode.

Survivor 45 debuts this fall, pushing Big Brother off Wednesday nights. The NFL schedule is also going to cause some havoc with the scheduling.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.